Tucson vigil against police brutality rescheduled to 6 p.m. today
Tucson vigil against police brutality rescheduled to 6 p.m. today

Approximately 500 protestors head north on Stone Avenue after gathering briefly in front of the Tucson Police headquarters on the second night of protests in Tucson, Ariz., May 30, 2020.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A peaceful candlelight vigil planned for Monday, June 1, will still go on, but at an earlier time. 

The vigil, held by leaders in Tucson's black community, was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. It's since been changed to 6 p.m. and expected to end at 7:45 p.m., due to an 8 p.m. curfew set by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Sunday

The event is designed to honor those who have lost their lives to excessive force by police.

"The Tucson Branch of the NAACP invites all community members, who truly believe in the battle against police brutality, to attend," the group said on Facebook

The vigil will take place at the Dunbar Community Center, 325 W. Second St., near North Main Avenue. Guests are asked to wear masks and bring their own candles.

At a press conference on Saturday, NACCP Tucson President Doris Snowden said, "I'm African American. Peel back my skin. It's the same as yours — no difference."

"But I'm pained, I'm hurt. I can feel for that family today," she said about the police killing of George Floyd, a black man, in Minnesota. "This is a time in America we need to unify and not divide."

