Tucson votes to hold new pot shops to more stringent zoning rules

A vote on where "social equity" marijuana dispensaries are allowed in the city of Tucson brought out division within the cannabis community and could have wide-reaching effects outside of Arizona's borders.

Tucson's City Council voted 6-1 last week to approve a new zoning requirement for social equity marijuana licenses, known as a special exception, that would require licensees to go through additional neighborhood level scrutiny and vetting as well as final approval from the mayor and council.

The licenses, which were ostensibly issued to “people from communities disproportionately impacted by the enforcement of previous marijuana laws,” are exclusively for recreational, not medical, marijuana sales. The state selected the recipients earlier this year in a drawing.

"I remain convinced that Option A (the special exception) is the best way to go for the city of Tucson and for neighbors," said Mayor Regina Romero, who voted in favor of the change.

What is a special exception?

According to city of Tucson documents, the special exception process includes the following:

A neighborhood meeting notifying all properties within 400 feet of the project and all neighborhood associations within 1 mile of the project, prior to the submittal of the application.

An application submittal detailing how the proposal meets all the applicable zoning requirements.

A city staff review of the proposal with recommendation to the zoning examiner.

A mailed notice of zoning examiner public hearing sent to all properties within 400 feet of the project and all neighborhood associations within 1 mile of the project.

Notice of the public hearing posted on-site and in local paper.

A public hearing before the zoning examiner for a recommendation to the mayor and council.

A public meeting before the mayor and council for the project’s review and decision.

Romero said the special exception process, which was recommended by city staff, allows the city and nearby neighborhoods to retain control of where potential new marijuana dispensaries can open.

The council also considered an Option B, recommended to it by the city's Planning Commission, that would have allowed potential new dispensaries "by right," the same process established dispensaries were subject to before, skipping the added neighborhood meetings and direct council approval required by a special exception.

Demitri Downing, president of the Marijuana Trade Industry Association of Arizona and proponent of Option B, railed against the council's decision, comparing the change to redlining policies that were used in past generations to exclude or push out minority homeowners.

He questioned why and how the council was choosing to exert its influence now and not earlier at the state level when the rules making process for social equity licenses was being laid out.

"If there was concern, then it needs to be clearly laid out what the concerns are of the government and what the government's trying to achieve through the process," he said.

How to achieve social equity?

Romero contended the special exception process gives the city a chance to better vet who exactly licensees and their investors are, something she and others said the state failed to do when issuing the 26 social equity licenses.

"The state did a horrible job with social equity licenses, horrible job," she said. "But we shouldn't stand just seeing what's happening in the state. We have the ability ... to regulate what can be developed."

Some advocates for the special exception had voiced concerns about the social equity license process, which concluded in April when the Arizona Department of Health Services awarded the licenses via lottery.

The largest concern? The licenses wouldn't go to "true" social equity candidates.

"They (city of Tucson) can take it case-by-case and actually make sure that they do a thorough background check on who the other 49% (of ownership) will be, see what the actual percentages are of the partnership that are coming in," said Celeste Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, a representative for Acre41, a collection of black female entrepreneurs focused on expanding access to Arizona’s burgeoning marijuana industry, was referring to the state's social equity application process that allowed for potential investors to back individual applicants who met certain guidelines.

She said she thinks the social equity license process was unfairly taken advantage of by big-money investors and already-established dispensary chains.

That's not who social equity licenses were intended for.

"The dispensaries are wanting the privilege that they're not entitled to," she said. "The intent for these social equity licenses was never to out 26 licenses into MSOs (multi-state operators) hands to be part of their portfolio to expand off for when it goes federal legal."

Instead, Rodriguez and other advocates would like to see any potential applicants go through the special exception process so any ties or agreements with established cannabis companies can be revealed.

She said she also thinks there needs to be an added requirement that new shops be required to give back to the communities they're eventually located in.

"These 26 licenses were aimed for the intent to revitalize neighborhoods that have been affected and give a fair chance to people that have been affected," she said.

However, according to Jon Udell, director of the Arizona branch for the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, requiring a special exception could have negative consequences, for local cannabis consumers and patients and potentially for jurisdictions both in- and out-of-state.

First, he pointed to the fact social equity licenses have a sort of expiration date.

If there isn't an operational storefront tied to the license by October 2023, the license is forfeited back to the state. Currently there are no plans to re-issue those licenses in case of forfeiture.

"If you're a business person, you're going to be looking at this saying 'I can go to Tucson and go through all these extra hearings and hire all these extra people, or I can go to Phoenix or Tempe or wherever else and not spend all that money and time and have all that risk,'" he said.

Second, Udell pointed to other similarly sized mid-size cannabis markets, like Denver and Portland, that have both significantly more pot shops per-capita than Tucson and noticeably cheaper prices.

"The price of cannabis in cities with more dispensaries is far lower than the price of cannabis in cities with few dispensaries because you have businesses that are forced to compete for customers," he said.

Third, as pointed out by Udell's colleague, Sarah Tyree, Arizona NORMLs political director, although the state fell short in creating a stronger social equity program, there are social equity licensees who are not currently backed by any sort of outside interest who could lose out on a once in a lifetime opportunity.

"NORML understands that there are a few folks who received those social equity licenses that we're really trying to keep an eye out for and we're trying to support those folks," she said.

Another additional consequence for consumers, patients and social equity licensees is what other cities, counties or municipalities might read into Tucson's decision.

"If you're someone that's trying to advocate for all cities to adopt the special exceptions process, it's nice when you can go into those meetings and tell them, you won't be the first person to do this," he said.

Union weighs in

In further justifying her support for the special exception process, Mayor Romero cited the support "of our union brothers and sisters."

Rana Lashgari, an attorney representing the United Farm and Commercial Workers Union — which had been involved in lobbying for Option A — issued a statement praising the mayor and council for their decision.

"We were proud to be part of a coalition of community equity groups, marijuana industry advocates and neighborhood leaders supporting this improved process in Tucson," Lashgari said.

Downing took the union's involvement as a sign the mayor and council were beholden to special interests.

"It's brilliant move by the union," he said. "What they're doing is finding politically friendly cities and jurisdictions and using zoning as a vehicle to achieve their means, which is unionizing these shops."

Ward 6 Councilman Steve Kozachik pushed back on that characterization, noting that he wasn't sure the city could mandate a new marijuana dispensary be unionized in order to be granted approval through the special exception process.

Lashgari insisted the union participated in the stakeholder process in order to give the Tucson community another voice and that it was already active at organizing at dispensaries elsewhere.

"We are already working with employees in the cannabis industry across the state who want to unionize," she said. "That said, if our member’s rights are being violated, or if they are being exposed to unsafe or unfair working conditions, then we will absolutely use any process available to fight for them."

Local industry split

Moe Asnani, the founder and director of D2 and Downtown Dispensary, supported the special exception, arguing, like others, that the process would give neighborhood associations and concerned parties the ability to reveal who exactly was part of the ownership of a dispensary.

"We know for a fact that the 49% owners in the social equity ownership program were not vetted," he said. "I'm not sure, if when these (social equity dispensaries) open, that will constitute interstate commerce of a schedule one substance."

Another representative from Green Med Wellness Center also spoke in favor of the exception, going so far as to propose the city ask any prospective new dispensary operators who might be allowed through the special exception process to create a scholarship fund to help disadvantaged communities, citing language in Prop. 207, the proposition that legalized adult-use recreational cannabis.

However, it was not a united front among local dispensary operators. Michael Crawford, co-owner of the Prime Leaf pair of dispensaries, spoke out in favor of the "by right" process.

"What I'm about to recommend to you is against my own financial self-interest," Crawford said. "I believe that the Planning Commission got it right. The Planning Commission ... felt it didn't make sense to impose additional regulation on this industry."

He continued, calling the special exception process a "solution in search of a problem," and said the added zoning requirement didn't really address the issue of social equity anyway.