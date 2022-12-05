Tucson wakes up to rare fog after rainy weekend

No one will ever confuse Tucson with London, but a thick blanket of fog covered the Old Pueblo for several hours early Monday morning.

The ground-level clouds prompted the National Weather Service here to issue a rare dense fog advisory for the area about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, when traffic camera footage showed poor visibility along Interstate 10 at Picacho Peak.

The advisory was set to expire at 9 a.m. Monday but was extended until 10 a.m.

The area from Tucson to Phoenix experienced “at least six hours of dense fog” before sunrise, according to Kevin Strongman, a meteorologist for the weather service in Tucson.

While no major incidents resulted from the fog, a Flair Airlines flight was diverted from Tucson overnight to another airport because of low visibility, airport officials said.

Strongman said the weather service in Tucson typically issues one or two fog advisories a year in southern Arizona, and they are usually for places in Cochise County.

This was one of the few advisories he could remember for the Tucson area. The last time the community saw fog this thick or long-lasting was in February of 2015, he said.

Two days of steady rain combined with relatively warm air and light winds to produce the perfect conditions for fog. Strongman said the air was saturated with moisture after the rain, and the dew point rose to levels the area usually only sees during monsoon season. As a result, clouds formed all the way down to the ground in some places.

The weather service’s official gauge at the airport recorded a little over a third of an inch of rain on Sunday and just under a third of an inch on Saturday, bringing Tucson’s rainfall total for December to 0.69 inches so far.

That’s about half an inch more than Tucson normally receives during the first few days of December, but rainfall for the year remains below average by almost 3 inches.