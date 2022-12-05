 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Tucson wakes up to rare fog after rainy weekend

Early morning fog rolls in after a rainy weekend at Tucson Mountain Park on Monday.

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

No one will ever confuse Tucson with London, but a thick blanket of fog covered the Old Pueblo for several hours early Monday morning.

The ground-level clouds prompted the National Weather Service here to issue a rare dense fog advisory for the area about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, when traffic camera footage showed poor visibility along Interstate 10 at Picacho Peak.

The advisory was set to expire at 9 a.m. Monday but was extended until 10 a.m.

The area from Tucson to Phoenix experienced “at least six hours of dense fog” before sunrise, according to Kevin Strongman, a meteorologist for the weather service in Tucson.

While no major incidents resulted from the fog, a Flair Airlines flight was diverted from Tucson overnight to another airport because of low visibility, airport officials said.

People are also reading…

Strongman said the weather service in Tucson typically issues one or two fog advisories a year in southern Arizona, and they are usually for places in Cochise County.

This was one of the few advisories he could remember for the Tucson area. The last time the community saw fog this thick or long-lasting was in February of 2015, he said.

Dense fog sets in on 1st Avenue south of Magee Road on Monday, after a weekend of steady rain in the Tucson area.

Two days of steady rain combined with relatively warm air and light winds to produce the perfect conditions for fog. Strongman said the air was saturated with moisture after the rain, and the dew point rose to levels the area usually only sees during monsoon season. As a result, clouds formed all the way down to the ground in some places.

The weather service’s official gauge at the airport recorded a little over a third of an inch of rain on Sunday and just under a third of an inch on Saturday, bringing Tucson’s rainfall total for December to 0.69 inches so far.

It was a foggy morning in Tucson ─ and last night in parts of Southern Arizona. This time lapse shows the fog dissipating. Significant rain fell over the weekend and Sunday's low of 59 degrees was a record high low.

Video courtesy of the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences.

That’s about half an inch more than Tucson normally receives during the first few days of December, but rainfall for the year remains below average by almost 3 inches.

Contact reporter Henry Brean at hbrean@tucson.com or 573-4283. On Twitter: @RefriedBrean

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Henry joined the Star in 2019 after 25 years at Nevada newspapers. A Tucson native, he graduated from Amphi and earned a journalism degree from the University of Missouri. He wrote about the environment for the Las Vegas Review-Journal for 16 years.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Cody's Friends provides food, leashes and blankets to Tucson pets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News