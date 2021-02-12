Tucson Water customers must act on delinquent bills soon or face shutoff

Thousands of Tucson Water customers behind on their bills will have to start paying up soon as the city plans to lift a moratorium on utility shut-offs in mid-March.

On Tuesday, the Tucson mayor and council directed Tucson Water to resume shutting off water accounts for nonpayment beginning March 15.

As of this week, more than 22,000 Tucson Water customers were in some stage of delinquency on their bills, Tucson Water spokesman Fernando Molina said.

An action plan presented to the council by Tucson Water shows that as of Jan. 28, about 8,500 customers were on their third delinquency notice, which would normally trigger scheduling of a service shut-off.

The utility says it’s working to notify customers of the impending change and to make customers aware of the more than $1 million in utility bill-paying assistance that is still available for COVID-related financial hardship.

“Our main message to customers behind on their bills is to please get in touch with us before March 15,” said John Kmiec, interim director of Tucson Water.

Kmiec noted that the utility has several ways to help customers bring their accounts current, including special COVID-related bill assistance, regular assistance programs and extended payment plans.

Customers already enrolled in Tucson Water’s low-income assistance program will get an extra 30 days, until mid-April, before they are subject to shut-off.

Tucson Water provides service to more than 700,000 people, or about 80% of the Tucson-area population, through about 235,000 customer connections.