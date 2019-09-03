A water main break on Tucson's southwest side left around 5,000 homes without water and prompted the closure of five area schools Tuesday.
Tucson Water officials said most, but not all, affected residents should expect restored water service by midnight Tuesday. Residents in that area should boil water before consuming it for 48 hours after their service is restored as a precaution due to the size of the affected area, Tucson Water said in a news release Tuesday night.
The outage began around 7 p.m. Monday near the intersection of South Sheridan Avenue and West Irvington Road, according to Tucson Water officials. The impacted area stretches from Tucson Estates, which borders Tucson Mountain Park, to south of Valencia Road.
Five schools in the Tucson Unified School District canceled classes on both Tuesday and Wednesday due to the lack of water, according to district spokeswoman Karla Escamilla. TUSD shut down Johnson, Vesey, Banks and Warren elementary schools and Valencia Middle School. Escamilla said the district plans to resume normal school schedules on Thursday.
Once service is restored, water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute before it is used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food through Thursday evening. Residents might notice fluctuations in water pressure or air bubbles in the water until the system stabilizes, Tucson Water said. Water with air bubbles might look milky or cloudy, but that does not mean it is contaminated. The air bubbles should dissipate after a few minutes.
Officials aren't sure what caused the outage but crews were working to establish a temporary connection Tuesday evening "so that we can provide service to most, if not all, of the affected area," said Fernando Molina, a spokesman for Tucson Water.
Tucson Water set up two distribution sites on Tuesday where they supplied hundreds of residents with cases of water, as well as installed portable toilets and handwashing stations.
Officials will be supplying water to residents at the southwest corner of West Ajo Way and South Kinney Road, and 5900 W. Western Way Cir. until service is restored.
(1225 hrs) Update: Portable toilets will be set up near both water distribution sites: Ajo/Kinney (south side) & Tucson Estates, near community center. More potable water also being delivered this afternoon https://t.co/SD4JRmDdob— Tucson Water (@TucsonWater) September 3, 2019