Tucson Water seeking permit to discharge water with PFAS compounds into Santa Cruz River

But Bill Ellett, a retired ADEQ hydrologist, has said he thinks the risk to the aquifer from putting the TARP-cleaned water into the river is outweighed by the risks of leaving the contaminated water in the aquifer under and near the plant, and letting the compounds continue building to higher concentrations and moving downhill toward the rest of the city.

In an Aug. 5 memo, Pima County Department of Environmental Quality Director Ursula Nelson essentially agreed with Ellett. She also recommended the treatment plant water be cleaned to no more than 18 parts per trillion total for two commonly found PFAS compounds, PFOA and PFOS.

While putting water of that quality into the river poses some risks, they're not as great as for leaving untreated groundwater in the south-side's aquifer, she said.

Her memo acknowledged that treated water entering the normally dry riverbed "will infiltrate into the sands and percolate into a porous portion of the aquifer, carrying potential contaminants."

The added water will have the potential for flowing laterally into a nearby well, within 1,000 feet of where the TARP water will be flowing, that now contains PFAS concentrations exceeding 70 parts per trillion, she wrote.