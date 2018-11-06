Sunset light
Sunset light brings golden hues to Ventana Canyon, especially in the autumn and winter months.

 Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star

If the fall weather has been a bit too chilly for you, you're in luck. 

Today will bring lots of sunshine. Temperatures are expected to be 4 to 7 degrees higher than normal throughout Southeast Arizona, the National Weather Service says.

The service also recorded a low temperature of 51 degrees in Tucson this morning, which was one degree above average. 

Expect highs in the 80s today, but that'll change in coming days with high temperatures expected in the 70s.

High: 85

Low: 53

Currently

Clear, 67.9
Wind 0 MPH NE, 41% humidity
UV index 1, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today

Today

10 am: Clear, 70.3
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 3
11 am: Clear, 74.2
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 4
12 pm: Clear, 78.4
Wind 4 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 5
1 pm: Clear, 81.4
Wind 4 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 4
2 pm: Clear, 82.8
Wind 5 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
17% humidity, UV index 3
3 pm: Clear, 83.1
Wind 7 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
17% humidity, UV index 2
4 pm: Clear, 82.5
Wind 7 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
17% humidity, UV index 1
5 pm: Clear, 80.3
Wind 7 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 0
6 pm: Clear, 75.7
Wind 4 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Clear, 71.6
Wind 2 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Clear, 68.5
Wind 3 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 0
9 pm: Clear, 65.7
Wind 3 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 0
10 pm: Clear, 63.4
Wind 3 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 0
11 pm: Clear, 61.5
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 0

Wednesday

12 am: Clear, 59.9
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 0
1 am: Clear, 58.9
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
49% humidity, UV index 0
2 am: Clear, 57.9
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
51% humidity, UV index 0
3 am: Clear, 57.0
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 0
4 am: Clear, 56.5
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 0
5 am: Clear, 55.9
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 0
6 am: Clear, 55.4
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
56% humidity, UV index 0
7 am: Clear, 54.7
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
58% humidity, UV index 0
8 am: Clear, 57.5
Wind 7 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 0
9 am: Clear, 62.9
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 1
10 am: Clear, 68.7
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 3
11 am: Clear, 72.8
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 4
12 pm: Clear, 76.4
Wind 3 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 5
1 pm: Clear, 79.1
Wind 3 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 4
2 pm: Clear, 80.9
Wind 5 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 3
3 pm: Clear, 81.5
Wind 6 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
18% humidity, UV index 2
4 pm: Clear, 80.9
Wind 7 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 1
5 pm: Clear, 78.9
Wind 7 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 0
6 pm: Clear, 74.3
Wind 5 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Clear, 70.2
Wind 3 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Clear, 67.3
Wind 2 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 0
9 pm: Clear, 64.5
Wind 3 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 0
