If the fall weather has been a bit too chilly for you, you're in luck.
Today will bring lots of sunshine. Temperatures are expected to be 4 to 7 degrees higher than normal throughout Southeast Arizona, the National Weather Service says.
The service also recorded a low temperature of 51 degrees in Tucson this morning, which was one degree above average.
Expect highs in the 80s today, but that'll change in coming days with high temperatures expected in the 70s.
High: 85
Low: 53
