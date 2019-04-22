Happy Earth Day! Today will be just a few degrees cooler than yesterday with less wind.
Tomorrow, there's a slight chance of thunderstorms. And on Friday, temperatures will start creeping close to 100 degrees.
High: 84
Low: 55
To continue viewing content on tucson.com, please sign in with your existing account or subscribe.
We have not been able to find your subscription.
Current Subscriber?
Current Subscriber?
Or
Don't have a subscription?
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog in Subscribe
Happy Earth Day! Today will be just a few degrees cooler than yesterday with less wind.
Tomorrow, there's a slight chance of thunderstorms. And on Friday, temperatures will start creeping close to 100 degrees.
High: 84
Low: 55
Smart stuff from Media Sales Today that can create buzz for your offer.
. . . millions are being spent SMS messaging campaigns. Mobile marketing is becoming increasingly integral advertising tool for small businesses to find new and exciting ways to reach current and potential customers.
Smart stuff from Media Sales Today that can create buzz for your offer.
. . . millions are being spent SMS messaging campaigns. Mobile marketing is becoming increasingly integral advertising tool for small businesses to find new and exciting ways to reach current and potential customers.