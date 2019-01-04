Brilliant hues

Brilliant autumn colors in early winter along a trail in Sabino Canyon.

 Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star

Southern Arizona gets a reprieve from the cold, rain and snow today as warmer temperatures return to the region.

Weather officials say Friday will be within a couple degrees of January averages. It's just a short reprieve though, as valley rains and high-elevation snow may return tomorrow and throughout the weekend.

High: 68

Low: 41

Currently

Clear, 28.3
Wind 0 MPH South, 98% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today

Today

8 am: Clear, 35.1
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
71% humidity, UV index 0
9 am: Clear, 41.2
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
60% humidity, UV index 1
10 am: Clear, 49.3
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 2
11 am: Clear, 54.7
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 3
12 pm: Clear, 59.5
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 3
1 pm: Clear, 63.3
Wind 7 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 3
2 pm: Clear, 65.6
Wind 6 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 2
3 pm: Clear, 66.3
Wind 5 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 1
4 pm: Clear, 65.9
Wind 5 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 1
5 pm: Clear, 63.0
Wind 5 MPH ENE, 0% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 0
6 pm: Clear, 55.9
Wind 4 MPH ENE, 0% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Clear, 51.6
Wind 6 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
51% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Clear, 48.7
Wind 6 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 0
9 pm: Clear, 46.6
Wind 8 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
57% humidity, UV index 0
10 pm: Clear, 44.8
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
58% humidity, UV index 0
11 pm: Clear, 43.9
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 0

Saturday

12 am: Clear, 43.6
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
61% humidity, UV index 0
1 am: Partly Cloudy, 42.9
Wind 8 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
61% humidity, UV index 0
2 am: Partly Cloudy, 43.0
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 0
3 am: Mostly Cloudy, 42.4
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 0
4 am: Mostly Cloudy, 42.8
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
58% humidity, UV index 0
5 am: Mostly Cloudy, 42.5
Wind 6 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
58% humidity, UV index 0
6 am: Mostly Cloudy, 43.4
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 0
7 am: Overcast, 43.5
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 0
8 am: Overcast, 43.3
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
56% humidity, UV index 0
9 am: Overcast, 47.4
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 0
10 am: Overcast, 52.0
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 1
11 am: Overcast, 55.9
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 1
12 pm: Overcast, 59.4
Wind 5 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 2
1 pm: Overcast, 62.8
Wind 4 MPH ENE, 0% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 1
2 pm: Overcast, 64.7
Wind 4 MPH ENE, 0% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 1
3 pm: Overcast, 64.7
Wind 4 MPH ENE, 0% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 1
4 pm: Overcast, 64.5
Wind 5 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 0
5 pm: Overcast, 62.2
Wind 6 MPH NNE, 0% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 0
6 pm: Overcast, 57.3
Wind 4 MPH NNE, 2% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Overcast, 54.5
Wind 5 MPH WNW, 9% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 0
Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles