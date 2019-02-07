Warmer days are on the way, Tucson, after another chilly morning.
Weather officials say that at 5 a.m. most of Tucson was registering at below freezing, with some temperatures dipping well into the 20s. Even today's high will be about 10 degrees below average.
Warmer weather will return, however, Friday and through the weekend.
After a period of wintery weather we will enjoy a break the next few days. Temperatures today will top out about 10 degrees colder than the long term average, however warmer temperatures return Friday into the weekend. #azwx pic.twitter.com/R3NIgwOOTG— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) February 7, 2019
High: 57
Low: 35
Currently
|
Clear, 27.1
Wind 0 MPH SSW, 93% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
8 am: Clear, 31.0
Wind 4 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
78% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Clear, 36.1
Wind 5 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 1
|
10 am: Clear, 42.1
Wind 4 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 2
|
11 am: Clear, 46.3
Wind 4 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 3
|
12 pm: Clear, 49.3
Wind 3 MPH ENE, 0% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 4
|
1 pm: Clear, 52.0
Wind 3 MPH N, 0% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 4
|
2 pm: Clear, 53.8
Wind 4 MPH N, 0% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 4
|
3 pm: Clear, 55.0
Wind 5 MPH N, 0% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 2
|
4 pm: Clear, 55.4
Wind 7 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 1
|
5 pm: Clear, 54.6
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Clear, 51.5
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Clear, 47.8
Wind 5 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Clear, 44.8
Wind 4 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Clear, 42.6
Wind 5 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Clear, 40.8
Wind 4 MPH S, 1% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Clear, 39.2
Wind 4 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 0
Friday
|
12 am: Clear, 38.1
Wind 4 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Clear, 37.1
Wind 4 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
53% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Clear, 36.5
Wind 5 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
53% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Clear, 36.0
Wind 5 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Clear, 35.9
Wind 5 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Clear, 35.8
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Clear, 35.9
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
49% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Clear, 36.6
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Clear, 37.7
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Clear, 43.7
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 1
|
10 am: Clear, 50.1
Wind 9 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
34% humidity, UV index 2
|
11 am: Clear, 56.0
Wind 9 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 3
|
12 pm: Clear, 60.3
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 4
|
1 pm: Clear, 64.3
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 4
|
2 pm: Clear, 66.4
Wind 5 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
16% humidity, UV index 4
|
3 pm: Clear, 67.6
Wind 4 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
15% humidity, UV index 2
|
4 pm: Clear, 67.4
Wind 5 MPH NE, 0% chance precip.
15% humidity, UV index 1
|
5 pm: Clear, 65.5
Wind 5 MPH N, 0% chance precip.
18% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Clear, 60.3
Wind 5 MPH N, 0% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Clear, 55.2
Wind 5 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 0