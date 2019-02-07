Walker along wash

A walker takes in the scenic setting along Alamo Wash near Fort Lowell Road.

 Doug Kreutz/Arizona Daily Star

Warmer days are on the way, Tucson, after another chilly morning.

Weather officials say that at 5 a.m. most of Tucson was registering at below freezing, with some temperatures dipping well into the 20s. Even today's high will be about 10 degrees below average.

Warmer weather will return, however, Friday and through the weekend.

High: 57

Low: 35

Currently

Clear, 27.1
Wind 0 MPH SSW, 93% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today

Today

8 am: Clear, 31.0
Wind 4 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
78% humidity, UV index 0
9 am: Clear, 36.1
Wind 5 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 1
10 am: Clear, 42.1
Wind 4 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 2
11 am: Clear, 46.3
Wind 4 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 3
12 pm: Clear, 49.3
Wind 3 MPH ENE, 0% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 4
1 pm: Clear, 52.0
Wind 3 MPH N, 0% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 4
2 pm: Clear, 53.8
Wind 4 MPH N, 0% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 4
3 pm: Clear, 55.0
Wind 5 MPH N, 0% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 2
4 pm: Clear, 55.4
Wind 7 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 1
5 pm: Clear, 54.6
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 0
6 pm: Clear, 51.5
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Clear, 47.8
Wind 5 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Clear, 44.8
Wind 4 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 0
9 pm: Clear, 42.6
Wind 5 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 0
10 pm: Clear, 40.8
Wind 4 MPH S, 1% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 0
11 pm: Clear, 39.2
Wind 4 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 0

Friday

12 am: Clear, 38.1
Wind 4 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 0
1 am: Clear, 37.1
Wind 4 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
53% humidity, UV index 0
2 am: Clear, 36.5
Wind 5 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
53% humidity, UV index 0
3 am: Clear, 36.0
Wind 5 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 0
4 am: Clear, 35.9
Wind 5 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 0
5 am: Clear, 35.8
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 0
6 am: Clear, 35.9
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
49% humidity, UV index 0
7 am: Clear, 36.6
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 0
8 am: Clear, 37.7
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 0
9 am: Clear, 43.7
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 1
10 am: Clear, 50.1
Wind 9 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
34% humidity, UV index 2
11 am: Clear, 56.0
Wind 9 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 3
12 pm: Clear, 60.3
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 4
1 pm: Clear, 64.3
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 4
2 pm: Clear, 66.4
Wind 5 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
16% humidity, UV index 4
3 pm: Clear, 67.6
Wind 4 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
15% humidity, UV index 2
4 pm: Clear, 67.4
Wind 5 MPH NE, 0% chance precip.
15% humidity, UV index 1
5 pm: Clear, 65.5
Wind 5 MPH N, 0% chance precip.
18% humidity, UV index 0
6 pm: Clear, 60.3
Wind 5 MPH N, 0% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Clear, 55.2
Wind 5 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 0
