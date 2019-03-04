Get ready for a warm week, Tucson!
This week is expected to be dry and warm, with above-normal temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday.
But by Friday, a storm system is expected to move in, bringing cooler temperatures, rain and mountain snow.
Today's high: 75
Today's low: 46
Currently
|
Partly Cloudy, 46.6
Wind 0 MPH SSE, 80% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
8 am: Partly Cloudy, 49.1
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
72% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Partly Cloudy, 54.3
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 1
|
10 am: Partly Cloudy, 60.1
Wind 3 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 3
|
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 64.1
Wind 3 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 5
|
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 67.2
Wind 2 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 6
|
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 70.0
Wind 2 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 6
|
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 71.9
Wind 3 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 5
|
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 73.2
Wind 5 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 3
|
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 73.6
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 2
|
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 72.3
Wind 7 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 69.3
Wind 7 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 64.4
Wind 4 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
34% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 60.8
Wind 3 MPH N, 0% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 58.3
Wind 2 MPH ENE, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 56.4
Wind 3 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 54.4
Wind 3 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 0
Tuesday
|
12 am: Mostly Cloudy, 52.7
Wind 4 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
57% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Partly Cloudy, 51.2
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
60% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Partly Cloudy, 50.1
Wind 4 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
62% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Partly Cloudy, 48.8
Wind 4 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Partly Cloudy, 47.8
Wind 5 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Clear, 47.1
Wind 5 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
64% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Clear, 46.6
Wind 5 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
62% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Clear, 47.2
Wind 6 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
58% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Clear, 50.6
Wind 6 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
51% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Clear, 57.6
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 2
|
10 am: Clear, 65.2
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 3
|
11 am: Clear, 71.0
Wind 5 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 5
|
12 pm: Clear, 75.2
Wind 3 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 6
|
1 pm: Clear, 78.8
Wind 2 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
14% humidity, UV index 6
|
2 pm: Clear, 80.4
Wind 2 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
12% humidity, UV index 5
|
3 pm: Clear, 81.0
Wind 3 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
10% humidity, UV index 4
|
4 pm: Clear, 80.8
Wind 4 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
11% humidity, UV index 2
|
5 pm: Clear, 79.5
Wind 5 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
13% humidity, UV index 1
|
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 76.0
Wind 5 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
17% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 70.4
Wind 4 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 0