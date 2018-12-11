Temperatures will stay about 5 degrees above normal today as southeast Arizona continues to have high clouds.
Gusty winds in the morning will diminish throughout the day.
There's a slight chance of rain later in the week.
High: 72
Low: 44
Currently
|
Mostly Cloudy, 51
Wind 0 MPH ESE, 65% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
9 am: Overcast, 54.2
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 am: Overcast, 58.6
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 1
|
11 am: Overcast, 62.6
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 2
|
12 pm: Overcast, 66.1
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 1
|
1 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 68.4
Wind 4 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 2
|
2 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 69.8
Wind 3 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 1
|
3 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 70.5
Wind 3 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 1
|
4 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 69.8
Wind 4 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 67.1
Wind 4 MPH N, 0% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 62.6
Wind 3 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 59.8
Wind 2 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Partly Cloudy, 57.2
Wind 2 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Partly Cloudy, 54.9
Wind 2 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Partly Cloudy, 52.7
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 1% chance precip.
58% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Clear, 50.9
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 1% chance precip.
62% humidity, UV index 0
Wednesday
|
12 am: Clear, 49.1
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 1% chance precip.
66% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Clear, 48.1
Wind 4 MPH SE, 2% chance precip.
67% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Clear, 47.2
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 2% chance precip.
69% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Clear, 46.8
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 2% chance precip.
70% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Clear, 46.3
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 1% chance precip.
71% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Clear, 45.8
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 1% chance precip.
71% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Clear, 45.4
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 1% chance precip.
71% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Clear, 44.6
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 2% chance precip.
74% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Clear, 44.7
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 2% chance precip.
75% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Clear, 50.0
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 1% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 1
|
10 am: Clear, 55.5
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 2
|
11 am: Clear, 59.4
Wind 3 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 3
|
12 pm: Clear, 63.0
Wind 4 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 3
|
1 pm: Clear, 65.8
Wind 4 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 3
|
2 pm: Clear, 66.5
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 2
|
3 pm: Clear, 66.4
Wind 8 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 1
|
4 pm: Clear, 65.4
Wind 8 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 pm: Clear, 63.1
Wind 8 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Clear, 58.8
Wind 7 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Clear, 55.8
Wind 5 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Clear, 53.2
Wind 4 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
51% humidity, UV index 0