Gold poppies

Gold poppies stand out against a backdrop of cacti and blue desert sky at Saguaro National Park west of Tucson on March 11, 2019. — Credit: Doug Kreutz/Arizona Daily Star

 Doug Kreutz/Arizona Daily Star

Tucson will have some more clear, warm weather today.

Tomorrow, we'll have some winds. And on Thursday expect some rain, with slightly cooler temperatures for Thursday and Friday.

High: 81

Low: 55

