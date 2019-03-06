So far the week in Tucson has been warm and dry, and Wednesday will be no exception.
While the high temperature for today is 87 degrees, the National Weather Service says Tucson could see wind gusts of up to 25 miles per hour today.
But by Friday, a storm system is expected to move in, bringing cooler temperatures and possibly some rain before clearing up again on Saturday.
Today's high: 87
Today's low: 54
Currently
|
Clear, 73.5
Wind 3 MPH NNW, 23% humidity
UV index 5, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
12 pm: Clear, 76.1
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
18% humidity, UV index 6
|
1 pm: Clear, 79.3
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
13% humidity, UV index 6
|
2 pm: Clear, 81.0
Wind 3 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
11% humidity, UV index 5
|
3 pm: Clear, 81.6
Wind 3 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
10% humidity, UV index 4
|
4 pm: Clear, 81.5
Wind 5 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
11% humidity, UV index 2
|
5 pm: Clear, 80.1
Wind 7 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
12% humidity, UV index 1
|
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 76.2
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
16% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 70.9
Wind 4 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Partly Cloudy, 67.1
Wind 3 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Partly Cloudy, 64.1
Wind 2 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Partly Cloudy, 62.3
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Partly Cloudy, 60.5
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 0
Wednesday
|
12 am: Partly Cloudy, 59.2
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Mostly Cloudy, 58.2
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Mostly Cloudy, 57.1
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Mostly Cloudy, 56.1
Wind 4 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Partly Cloudy, 55.5
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
49% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Mostly Cloudy, 55.1
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Clear, 54.8
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Clear, 54.7
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Clear, 57.2
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Clear, 63.6
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 2
|
10 am: Clear, 70.7
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 3
|
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 75.5
Wind 7 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
18% humidity, UV index 5
|
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 79.8
Wind 6 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
15% humidity, UV index 6
|
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 83.8
Wind 8 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
13% humidity, UV index 6
|
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 85.7
Wind 12 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
12% humidity, UV index 5
|
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 85.7
Wind 14 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
12% humidity, UV index 3
|
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 84.8
Wind 15 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
13% humidity, UV index 2
|
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 82.5
Wind 14 MPH WSW, 4% chance precip.
13% humidity, UV index 1
|
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 79.0
Wind 12 MPH WSW, 5% chance precip.
15% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Clear, 75.0
Wind 8 MPH WSW, 5% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Clear, 71.5
Wind 5 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Clear, 69.0
Wind 5 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Partly Cloudy, 66.5
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Partly Cloudy, 64.2
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 0