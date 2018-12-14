It was a chilly morning with Tucson dipping to 37 degrees at 4 a.m.
It will warm up to the low 70s this afternoon and be sunny with some clouds.
High: 71
Low: 46
Currently
|
Clear, 29.8
Wind 0 MPH South, 81% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
8 am: Clear, 37.7
Wind 9 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Clear, 43.4
Wind 10 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 1
|
10 am: Clear, 51.8
Wind 10 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 2
|
11 am: Clear, 61.5
Wind 12 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
17% humidity, UV index 3
|
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 66.3
Wind 12 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
13% humidity, UV index 3
|
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 69.5
Wind 11 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
10% humidity, UV index 3
|
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 70.6
Wind 10 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
10% humidity, UV index 2
|
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 69.7
Wind 10 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
11% humidity, UV index 1
|
4 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 68.2
Wind 9 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
13% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 65.4
Wind 9 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
16% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 60.1
Wind 8 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 56.7
Wind 6 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Partly Cloudy, 53.9
Wind 5 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 51.7
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Partly Cloudy, 49.9
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Partly Cloudy, 48.8
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 0
Saturday
|
12 am: Partly Cloudy, 48.0
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Mostly Cloudy, 47.8
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Mostly Cloudy, 47.6
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Mostly Cloudy, 47.3
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Mostly Cloudy, 46.8
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Overcast, 46.7
Wind 9 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Overcast, 46.7
Wind 9 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Mostly Cloudy, 46.9
Wind 9 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Overcast, 47.8
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Overcast, 51.5
Wind 10 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 am: Overcast, 57.2
Wind 9 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 1
|
11 am: Overcast, 61.6
Wind 9 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 1
|
12 pm: Overcast, 65.5
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
15% humidity, UV index 1
|
1 pm: Overcast, 68.4
Wind 7 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
13% humidity, UV index 1
|
2 pm: Overcast, 69.3
Wind 6 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
13% humidity, UV index 1
|
3 pm: Overcast, 70.0
Wind 6 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
13% humidity, UV index 1
|
4 pm: Overcast, 68.7
Wind 5 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
14% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 66.4
Wind 5 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
17% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 61.0
Wind 4 MPH ENE, 0% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 57.6
Wind 4 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 0