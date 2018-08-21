There's a good chance of storms in our near future, Tucson.
Thunderstorm chances increase as the afternoon arrives. As always, be prepared and take the proper safety precautions in the event of heavy rainfall or flooding.
Temperatures are expected to sit in the high 90s throughout the week. Cross your fingers that triple-digit temperatures will stay away for a while.
High: 96
Low: 76
Currently
|
Mostly Cloudy, 78.8
Wind 0 MPH NNE, 55% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
5 am: Partly Cloudy, 79.7
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Partly Cloudy, 79.0
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Partly Cloudy, 79.5
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Partly Cloudy, 81.4
Wind 4 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
57% humidity, UV index 1
|
9 am: Partly Cloudy, 84.9
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 3% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 3
|
10 am: Partly Cloudy, 87.9
Wind 3 MPH E, 7% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 6
|
11 am: Mostly Cloudy, 89.5
Wind 5 MPH NNE, 15% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 8
|
12 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 92.2
Wind 5 MPH NE, 15% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 8
|
1 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 93.7
Wind 6 MPH SW, 24% chance precip.
34% humidity, UV index 6
|
2 pm: Chance of a Thunderstorm, 94.5
Wind 6 MPH SW, 48% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 5
|
3 pm: Overcast, 93.7
Wind 7 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 4
|
4 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 94.4
Wind 6 MPH WSW, 15% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 2
|
5 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 90.8
Wind 8 MPH W, 8% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 1
|
6 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 88.5
Wind 9 MPH WSW, 6% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 84.3
Wind 9 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
51% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 82.4
Wind 8 MPH SSW, 15% chance precip.
56% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 82.4
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 15% chance precip.
57% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 81.1
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 15% chance precip.
60% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 79.6
Wind 7 MPH SSE, 15% chance precip.
64% humidity, UV index 0
Wednesday
|
12 am: Partly Cloudy, 79.4
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 15% chance precip.
65% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Partly Cloudy, 78.8
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 6% chance precip.
68% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Partly Cloudy, 77.9
Wind 5 MPH SE, 9% chance precip.
70% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Partly Cloudy, 77.7
Wind 5 MPH SE, 23% chance precip.
70% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Partly Cloudy, 77.0
Wind 5 MPH SE, 23% chance precip.
72% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Partly Cloudy, 76.5
Wind 5 MPH SE, 9% chance precip.
73% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Partly Cloudy, 76.0
Wind 5 MPH SE, 2% chance precip.
74% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Partly Cloudy, 77.0
Wind 5 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
71% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Partly Cloudy, 80.2
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
64% humidity, UV index 2
|
9 am: Partly Cloudy, 84.0
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
56% humidity, UV index 4
|
10 am: Partly Cloudy, 87.0
Wind 2 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 6
|
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 89.3
Wind 3 MPH S, 18% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 9
|
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 91.7
Wind 4 MPH SW, 18% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 9
|
1 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 92.4
Wind 7 MPH WSW, 18% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 8
|
2 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 92.1
Wind 8 MPH SW, 15% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 7
|
3 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 91.4
Wind 7 MPH WSW, 15% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 4
|
4 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 89.8
Wind 7 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 3