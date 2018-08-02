Several areas in Tucson caught another glimpse of monsoon season last night. Tonight could bring the same.
The National Weather Service predicts another afternoon and evening of thunderstorm chances throughout the Tucson area today.
Similar to yesterday, the storms are expected to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds.
July brought 2.26 inches of rain. Do you think August can top that?
High: 105
Low: 79
Currently
|
Clear, 86
Wind 2 MPH SSE, 59% humidity
UV index 1, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
8 am: Clear, 83.8
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 2
|
9 am: Clear, 87.9
Wind 4 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 4
|
10 am: Clear, 91.6
Wind 2 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 7
|
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 96.9
Wind 3 MPH NW, 2% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 9
|
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 99.2
Wind 4 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 10
|
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 101.5
Wind 6 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 10
|
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 102.8
Wind 7 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 9
|
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 103.3
Wind 6 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 6
|
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 101.3
Wind 8 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 4
|
5 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 99.9
Wind 9 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 1
|
6 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 94.7
Wind 10 MPH SW, 15% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 93.7
Wind 10 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Partly Cloudy, 89.7
Wind 11 MPH NNW, 15% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 88.4
Wind 11 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 87.4
Wind 9 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 86.7
Wind 7 MPH S, 15% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 0
Friday
|
12 am: Mostly Cloudy, 85.9
Wind 6 MPH S, 15% chance precip.
49% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Mostly Cloudy, 85.1
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 15% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Mostly Cloudy, 84.0
Wind 6 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
53% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Partly Cloudy, 82.9
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 1% chance precip.
56% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Partly Cloudy, 82.1
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
57% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Partly Cloudy, 81.2
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Clear, 80.4
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
60% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Clear, 81.9
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
57% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Clear, 85.1
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
51% humidity, UV index 2
|
9 am: Clear, 89.3
Wind 3 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 4
|
10 am: Clear, 92.7
Wind 3 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 7
|
11 am: Clear, 95.9
Wind 4 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 9
|
12 pm: Clear, 98.4
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 11
|
1 pm: Clear, 100.4
Wind 7 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 11
|
2 pm: Clear, 101.4
Wind 8 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 9
|
3 pm: Clear, 102.8
Wind 7 MPH WNW, 4% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 7
|
4 pm: Clear, 95.0
Wind 11 MPH W, 5% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 4
|
5 pm: Clear, 95.8
Wind 8 MPH W, 8% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 2
|
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 96.1
Wind 8 MPH NW, 3% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 96.0
Wind 8 MPH NE, 15% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 0