Tucsonans should expect a chance of thunderstorms later this afternoon, with decreasing temperatures.
While it'll still be hot, temperatures won't be nearly as high as they were earlier in the week.
With the high temperatures, always remember to stay hydrated. And in the case of thunderstorms, it's also important to take precautions. Need some more monsoon knowledge? We've got you covered.
High: 101
Low: 79
Currently
Partly Cloudy, 89.8
Wind 2 MPH ESE, 40% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
8 am: Partly Cloudy, 86.7
Wind 12 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 2
9 am: Partly Cloudy, 90.1
Wind 11 MPH SE, 15% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 4
10 am: Partly Cloudy, 92.8
Wind 9 MPH SE, 15% chance precip.
34% humidity, UV index 7
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 95.6
Wind 6 MPH ESE, 15% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 8
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 97.7
Wind 6 MPH E, 15% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 10
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 99.3
Wind 5 MPH ENE, 15% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 10
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 99.7
Wind 6 MPH NE, 15% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 9
3 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 99.7
Wind 6 MPH N, 15% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 6
4 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 98.7
Wind 7 MPH NNE, 15% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 3
5 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 96.8
Wind 7 MPH N, 16% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 1
6 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 91.2
Wind 8 MPH NNE, 15% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 91.2
Wind 8 MPH NNE, 15% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 89.8
Wind 8 MPH ESE, 15% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 0
9 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 88.1
Wind 10 MPH NNW, 15% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 0
10 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 86.1
Wind 9 MPH E, 15% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 0
11 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 85.5
Wind 8 MPH ESE, 15% chance precip.
51% humidity, UV index 0
Saturday
12 am: Mostly Cloudy, 85.2
Wind 8 MPH SE, 15% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 0
1 am: Mostly Cloudy, 83.8
Wind 8 MPH SE, 15% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 0
2 am: Mostly Cloudy, 82.7
Wind 6 MPH SE, 15% chance precip.
56% humidity, UV index 0
3 am: Mostly Cloudy, 81.8
Wind 6 MPH SE, 4% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 0
4 am: Mostly Cloudy, 81.2
Wind 6 MPH SE, 4% chance precip.
60% humidity, UV index 0
5 am: Mostly Cloudy, 80.7
Wind 6 MPH ESE, 2% chance precip.
62% humidity, UV index 0
6 am: Partly Cloudy, 79.7
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
64% humidity, UV index 0
7 am: Partly Cloudy, 81.0
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
61% humidity, UV index 0
8 am: Partly Cloudy, 83.3
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
57% humidity, UV index 2
9 am: Partly Cloudy, 86.2
Wind 3 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 4
10 am: Partly Cloudy, 89.8
Wind 3 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 7
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 92.5
Wind 3 MPH NW, 10% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 9
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 94.8
Wind 5 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 10
1 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 96.9
Wind 6 MPH NNW, 15% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 10
2 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 97.5
Wind 6 MPH NNW, 15% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 8
3 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 97.8
Wind 7 MPH NNW, 15% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 5
4 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 98.9
Wind 7 MPH NNW, 15% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 3
5 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 93.1
Wind 9 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 1
6 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 89.4
Wind 8 MPH N, 15% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 87.0
Wind 9 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 0