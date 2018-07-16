In true monsoon fashion, expect a chance of thunderstorms today.
The National Weather Service says there's a good chance that thunderstorms in the mountains will push into the lower valleys later today.
Also, the service says that most of Pima County has received an above-normal amount of rain during this year's monsoon season so far.
Want to know more about Tucson's monsoon season? We've got 8 things you need to know.
High: 95
Low: 76
Currently
Mostly Cloudy, 79.1
Wind 0 MPH South, 71% humidity
UV index 1, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
8 am: Partly Cloudy, 80.3
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 2% chance precip.
66% humidity, UV index 2
9 am: Partly Cloudy, 82.3
Wind 4 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 4
10 am: Partly Cloudy, 85.3
Wind 4 MPH NW, 1% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 7
11 am: Clear, 87.6
Wind 4 MPH NW, 3% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 9
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 89.9
Wind 5 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 11
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 92.1
Wind 6 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 11
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 93.0
Wind 7 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 9
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 93.4
Wind 7 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 7
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 92.5
Wind 8 MPH N, 15% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 4
5 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 91.5
Wind 7 MPH N, 15% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 2
6 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 87.5
Wind 8 MPH E, 24% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 82.1
Wind 6 MPH E, 19% chance precip.
58% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 83.4
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 15% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 0
9 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 82.6
Wind 7 MPH ESE, 15% chance precip.
56% humidity, UV index 0
10 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 81.6
Wind 7 MPH SE, 15% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 0
11 pm: Partly Cloudy, 80.8
Wind 6 MPH SE, 6% chance precip.
61% humidity, UV index 0
Tuesday
12 am: Partly Cloudy, 80.2
Wind 7 MPH SE, 6% chance precip.
64% humidity, UV index 0
1 am: Partly Cloudy, 79.2
Wind 7 MPH SE, 8% chance precip.
65% humidity, UV index 0
2 am: Partly Cloudy, 78.9
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 16% chance precip.
65% humidity, UV index 0
3 am: Partly Cloudy, 78.0
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 15% chance precip.
69% humidity, UV index 0
4 am: Clear, 77.1
Wind 5 MPH SE, 4% chance precip.
71% humidity, UV index 0
5 am: Clear, 77.0
Wind 6 MPH SE, 2% chance precip.
70% humidity, UV index 0
6 am: Clear, 76.7
Wind 6 MPH SE, 2% chance precip.
70% humidity, UV index 0
7 am: Clear, 78.9
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
65% humidity, UV index 1
8 am: Clear, 81.6
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 2
9 am: Clear, 85.3
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 4
10 am: Clear, 88.7
Wind 5 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 7
11 am: Clear, 91.6
Wind 3 MPH E, 2% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 9
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 93.4
Wind 5 MPH E, 15% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 11
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 95.1
Wind 5 MPH E, 15% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 11
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 96.2
Wind 6 MPH E, 15% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 9
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 97.7
Wind 5 MPH ENE, 15% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 7
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 98.2
Wind 4 MPH NE, 15% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 4
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 96.8
Wind 7 MPH N, 15% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 2
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 91.5
Wind 7 MPH SW, 15% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 1
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 90.7
Wind 8 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 0