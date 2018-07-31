Tucson saw another glimpse of monsoon season last night.
The National Weather Service issued a dust advisory, flood advisory, and a significant weather advisory for areas in Pima County last night.
The advisories were put in place to warn of half-inch sized hail, winds up to 50 miles per hour, and heavy rainfall.
Storms are possible again today, though not as heavy as yesterday's. The weather service predicts better chances later in the week.
High: 101
Low: 78
Currently
|
Partly Cloudy, 83.6
Wind 3 MPH ESE, 51% humidity
UV index 1, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
8 am: Mostly Cloudy, 83.6
Wind 8 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 2
|
9 am: Partly Cloudy, 87.1
Wind 7 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 4
|
10 am: Partly Cloudy, 90.3
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 6
|
11 am: Mostly Cloudy, 93.3
Wind 3 MPH ENE, 15% chance precip.
34% humidity, UV index 8
|
12 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 95.4
Wind 5 MPH NE, 15% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 10
|
1 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 97.2
Wind 6 MPH NNE, 15% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 9
|
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 99.2
Wind 6 MPH NNE, 15% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 8
|
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 99.9
Wind 6 MPH N, 15% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 6
|
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 98.5
Wind 6 MPH N, 15% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 4
|
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 98.5
Wind 7 MPH NNE, 15% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 2
|
6 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 97.2
Wind 8 MPH NNE, 15% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 95.2
Wind 6 MPH NE, 15% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 90.7
Wind 8 MPH SE, 15% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 87.2
Wind 6 MPH SSW, 15% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Partly Cloudy, 85.4
Wind 9 MPH SE, 15% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Partly Cloudy, 84.1
Wind 7 MPH SSE, 15% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 0
Wednesday
|
12 am: Partly Cloudy, 83.7
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 15% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Clear, 83.0
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Clear, 81.7
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
56% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Clear, 80.7
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
58% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Clear, 80.0
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Clear, 79.2
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Clear, 78.8
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
65% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Clear, 80.3
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
61% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Clear, 83.5
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
53% humidity, UV index 2
|
9 am: Clear, 88.0
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 4
|
10 am: Clear, 91.8
Wind 3 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 7
|
11 am: Clear, 94.8
Wind 3 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 9
|
12 pm: Clear, 97.7
Wind 4 MPH ENE, 0% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 11
|
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 99.7
Wind 5 MPH N, 15% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 11
|
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 100.5
Wind 5 MPH NNW, 15% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 9
|
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 101.4
Wind 5 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 7
|
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 99.8
Wind 7 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 4
|
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 97.2
Wind 7 MPH NNW, 15% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 2
|
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 91.9
Wind 9 MPH SSW, 15% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 92.0
Wind 7 MPH WSW, 15% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 0