Storm clouds
Storm clouds over Tucson on Tuesday evening, August 16. Photo by Doug Kreutz, Arizona Daily Star.

 Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson's lack of storms this week may come to an end as chances increase heading into Labor Day weekend.

Today's high of 101 degrees should be the end of any triple-digit temperatures through next Thursday.

Saturday's 40 percent chance for storms is our best shot this weekend. A 25 percent chance for storms was given for Sunday.

Remember to stay safe during your travels and especially in possible storms.

High: 101

Low: 76

Currently

Clear, 84.1
Wind 2 MPH WNW, 47% humidity
UV index 2, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today

Today

9 am: Clear, 85.7
Wind 3 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 3
10 am: Clear, 89.1
Wind 3 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 6
11 am: Clear, 91.8
Wind 3 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 8
12 pm: Clear, 94.5
Wind 4 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 10
1 pm: Clear, 97.3
Wind 5 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 9
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 98.7
Wind 6 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 8
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 99.4
Wind 7 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 5
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 99.0
Wind 8 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 3
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 98.0
Wind 9 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 1
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 96.7
Wind 10 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 92.4
Wind 8 MPH WSW, 15% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Clear, 88.8
Wind 7 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 0
9 pm: Clear, 88.1
Wind 6 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 0
10 pm: Clear, 85.6
Wind 5 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 0
11 pm: Clear, 84.4
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 0

Saturday

12 am: Clear, 83.1
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 0
1 am: Clear, 82.1
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 0
2 am: Clear, 80.9
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
53% humidity, UV index 0
3 am: Clear, 80.2
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 0
4 am: Clear, 79.4
Wind 5 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 0
5 am: Clear, 78.6
Wind 5 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
58% humidity, UV index 0
6 am: Clear, 77.7
Wind 5 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
60% humidity, UV index 0
7 am: Clear, 79.1
Wind 6 MPH SE, 2% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 0
8 am: Clear, 81.0
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 1% chance precip.
56% humidity, UV index 1
9 am: Clear, 84.5
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 4
10 am: Clear, 86.3
Wind 5 MPH S, 9% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 6
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 88.1
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 15% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 9
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 88.7
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 15% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 10
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 90.3
Wind 7 MPH SSW, 15% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 9
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 91.5
Wind 8 MPH SSW, 15% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 7
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 93.0
Wind 8 MPH SSW, 15% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 5
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 94.3
Wind 8 MPH SSW, 15% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 3
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 93.7
Wind 9 MPH SSE, 15% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 1
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 91.4
Wind 10 MPH S, 15% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 87.4
Wind 11 MPH SSE, 15% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Partly Cloudy, 85.6
Wind 10 MPH SSE, 13% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 0
Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1