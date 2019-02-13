Tucson will get some cloud cover today, but the rain will hold off until tomorrow.
High: 75
Low: 52
Currently
|
Partly Cloudy, 39
Wind 0 MPH WSW, 56% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
8 am: Partly Cloudy, 45.6
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Mostly Cloudy, 50.1
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 1
|
10 am: Mostly Cloudy, 56.3
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 2
|
11 am: Overcast, 62.6
Wind 5 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 2
|
12 pm: Overcast, 67.2
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
18% humidity, UV index 3
|
1 pm: Overcast, 71.0
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
15% humidity, UV index 3
|
2 pm: Overcast, 72.5
Wind 3 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
14% humidity, UV index 3
|
3 pm: Overcast, 73.2
Wind 4 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
12% humidity, UV index 2
|
4 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 72.3
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
12% humidity, UV index 1
|
5 pm: Overcast, 70.6
Wind 6 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
15% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Overcast, 67.1
Wind 5 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
18% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Overcast, 62.9
Wind 4 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Overcast, 60.0
Wind 3 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Overcast, 57.9
Wind 3 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Overcast, 56.6
Wind 3 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Overcast, 55.5
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 0
Thursday
|
12 am: Overcast, 54.6
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Overcast, 53.7
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Mostly Cloudy, 52.9
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Overcast, 52.6
Wind 4 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Mostly Cloudy, 52.8
Wind 4 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Mostly Cloudy, 52.8
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Mostly Cloudy, 53.2
Wind 6 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Mostly Cloudy, 53.4
Wind 5 MPH ESE, 1% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Mostly Cloudy, 53.8
Wind 5 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Mostly Cloudy, 56.3
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 1
|
10 am: Overcast, 59.5
Wind 6 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 1
|
11 am: Overcast, 62.6
Wind 5 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 2
|
12 pm: Overcast, 63.8
Wind 4 MPH ESE, 7% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 2
|
1 pm: Overcast, 65.7
Wind 5 MPH SE, 5% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 2
|
2 pm: Overcast, 65.8
Wind 6 MPH E, 9% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 2
|
3 pm: Chance of Rain, 66.2
Wind 5 MPH E, 30% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 1
|
4 pm: Chance of Rain, 64.7
Wind 6 MPH SSW, 34% chance precip.
49% humidity, UV index 1
|
5 pm: Chance of Rain, 63.6
Wind 7 MPH S, 52% chance precip.
57% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Rain, 62.9
Wind 9 MPH SSW, 74% chance precip.
60% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Rain, 61.9
Wind 10 MPH SSW, 74% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 0