Some rain and mountain snow are coming in from the west today.
The Catalina and Rincon Mountains could get 4 to 12 inches of snow above 8,000 feet from 5 p.m. today to 8 p.m. tomorrow.
High: 69
Low: 51
Currently
|
Mostly Cloudy, 51.8
Wind 0 MPH ENE, 65% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
8 am: Mostly Cloudy, 51.9
Wind 2 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
68% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Mostly Cloudy, 54.5
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
65% humidity, UV index 1
|
10 am: Mostly Cloudy, 58.9
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
58% humidity, UV index 1
|
11 am: Mostly Cloudy, 61.7
Wind 7 MPH SSE, 15% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 2
|
12 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 64.6
Wind 7 MPH SSE, 15% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 3
|
1 pm: Chance of Rain, 66.7
Wind 5 MPH SSW, 30% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 3
|
2 pm: Chance of Rain, 68.1
Wind 5 MPH SW, 34% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 2
|
3 pm: Chance of Rain, 67.6
Wind 4 MPH WSW, 39% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 1
|
4 pm: Chance of Rain, 64.3
Wind 6 MPH NW, 36% chance precip.
53% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 pm: Chance of Rain, 62.6
Wind 6 MPH NNW, 43% chance precip.
58% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Chance of Rain, 59.3
Wind 5 MPH NNW, 40% chance precip.
67% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Chance of Rain, 57.1
Wind 4 MPH N, 32% chance precip.
72% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Chance of Rain, 55.9
Wind 4 MPH NNE, 38% chance precip.
73% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Chance of Rain, 54.6
Wind 5 MPH E, 44% chance precip.
76% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 53.4
Wind 4 MPH ESE, 22% chance precip.
80% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Chance of Rain, 53.7
Wind 4 MPH ESE, 40% chance precip.
80% humidity, UV index 0
Friday
|
12 am: Chance of Rain, 53.5
Wind 4 MPH SE, 49% chance precip.
80% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Chance of Rain, 53.5
Wind 4 MPH ESE, 50% chance precip.
79% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Chance of Rain, 53.5
Wind 4 MPH SE, 50% chance precip.
79% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Chance of Rain, 53.1
Wind 4 MPH SE, 50% chance precip.
79% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Rain, 52.6
Wind 4 MPH SE, 62% chance precip.
80% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Chance of Rain, 52.3
Wind 3 MPH SE, 52% chance precip.
83% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Chance of Rain, 52.0
Wind 3 MPH SE, 34% chance precip.
85% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Chance of Rain, 51.4
Wind 4 MPH SE, 37% chance precip.
88% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Chance of Rain, 51.4
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 31% chance precip.
88% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Overcast, 53.2
Wind 5 MPH SE, 22% chance precip.
84% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 am: Overcast, 55.1
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 19% chance precip.
81% humidity, UV index 1
|
11 am: Overcast, 57.0
Wind 2 MPH S, 22% chance precip.
77% humidity, UV index 1
|
12 pm: Overcast, 58.4
Wind 4 MPH SW, 24% chance precip.
74% humidity, UV index 1
|
1 pm: Overcast, 59.2
Wind 4 MPH NW, 22% chance precip.
72% humidity, UV index 2
|
2 pm: Chance of Rain, 60.9
Wind 5 MPH NW, 39% chance precip.
66% humidity, UV index 1
|
3 pm: Chance of Rain, 60.1
Wind 6 MPH NW, 39% chance precip.
68% humidity, UV index 1
|
4 pm: Chance of a Thunderstorm, 59.1
Wind 6 MPH NW, 37% chance precip.
70% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 57.5
Wind 6 MPH NW, 13% chance precip.
74% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 54.8
Wind 6 MPH NW, 13% chance precip.
84% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 53.5
Wind 4 MPH NW, 9% chance precip.
85% humidity, UV index 0