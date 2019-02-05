A cold winter storm is headed to Tucson, bringing valley rain and snow in the mountains.
Today will see scattered showers that will get heavier tonight and into Wednesday. By Thursday morning, Tucson and surrounding areas could see temperatures drop below freezing.
By daybreak tomorrow, snow will be as low as 5,000 feet. Therefore, weather officials have issues a Winter Weather Advisory above 6,000 feet where there could be 5 to 9 inches of snow.
For those headed to Mount Lemmon, officials have issued a warning to watch for falling rocks.
For updates on Pima County road conditions for Catalina Highway, the road to Mount Lemmon, call 520-547-7510.
High: 62
Low: 43
Currently
Overcast, 52.3
Wind 2 MPH ESE, 79% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
