Tucson can expect slightly cooler weather today.
The past week has brought 80-degree temperatures and sunshine. Today's high temperature is in the 70s, just a few degrees less than yesterday.
We'll see similar weather over the weekend and into next week. By Monday, the high temperature is only expected to hit 69 degrees. Make sure you have your sweaters ready!
High: 79
Low: 54
Currently
|
Clear, 42.4
Wind 0 MPH South, 85% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
8 am: Clear, 53.0
Wind 4 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
49% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Clear, 59.5
Wind 6 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 1
|
10 am: Clear, 64.6
Wind 9 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 3
|
11 am: Clear, 70.7
Wind 11 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 4
|
12 pm: Clear, 73.8
Wind 11 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 5
|
1 pm: Clear, 76.7
Wind 10 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 4
|
2 pm: Clear, 77.2
Wind 9 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 3
|
3 pm: Clear, 77.0
Wind 11 MPH ENE, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 2
|
4 pm: Clear, 76.0
Wind 13 MPH ENE, 0% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 1
|
5 pm: Clear, 73.6
Wind 14 MPH ENE, 0% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Clear, 69.6
Wind 15 MPH ENE, 0% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Clear, 66.8
Wind 14 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Clear, 64.8
Wind 14 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Clear, 63.0
Wind 13 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Clear, 61.6
Wind 11 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Clear, 60.5
Wind 11 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 0
Saturday
|
12 am: Clear, 59.6
Wind 11 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Clear, 59.0
Wind 12 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Clear, 58.2
Wind 12 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Clear, 57.3
Wind 12 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
51% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Clear, 56.3
Wind 12 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
51% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Clear, 55.6
Wind 11 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Clear, 54.9
Wind 11 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Clear, 54.1
Wind 12 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Clear, 55.9
Wind 11 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Clear, 60.0
Wind 12 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 1
|
10 am: Clear, 64.1
Wind 12 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 3
|
11 am: Clear, 67.8
Wind 10 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 4
|
12 pm: Clear, 71.5
Wind 8 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 5
|
1 pm: Clear, 74.5
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 4
|
2 pm: Clear, 75.9
Wind 2 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 3
|
3 pm: Clear, 76.0
Wind 4 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 2
|
4 pm: Clear, 74.6
Wind 5 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 1
|
5 pm: Clear, 73.5
Wind 6 MPH N, 0% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Clear, 69.1
Wind 5 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Clear, 65.4
Wind 3 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 0