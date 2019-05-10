Ocotillo and Catalinas

An ocotillo bloom with the Catalina Mountains in the background. — Credit: Doug Kreutz/Arizona Daily Star

 Doug Kreutz/Arizona Daily Star

Tucson will see below normal temperatures today and through the weekend.

The region can also expect thunderstorms and scattered showers, especially Saturday night through Sunday.

High: 80

Low: 56

