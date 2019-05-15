Tucson weather: Cooler weekend temps on the way May 15, 2019 Updated 22 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email The large number of blooms is impressive because each flower found on a saguaro lasts just one day. Doug Kreutz/Arizona Daily Star Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save It'll be hot today, but don't fear! We've got a cooler weekend ahead. High: 97 Low: 65 Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe for just 23¢ per week Support quality journalism Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps No more surveys blocking articles More video from this section False chinch bugs in Tucson home Watch: As more families take their kids north, parts of Guatemala losing youth Watch: Here are some of the crazy foods at this year's Pima County Fair Watch: Two mountain lions roam backyard on Tucson's east side Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended promotion Comics promotion Managing Social Posts for Your Business You want to get your business into the social arena. You’ve set up your Facebook, Google+ and Twitter accounts… but now what? promotion Comics promotion Managing Social Posts for Your Business You want to get your business into the social arena. You’ve set up your Facebook, Google+ and Twitter accounts… but now what?