Today marks the second day in the National Weather Service's 3-day excessive heat warning for the Tucson area. And unfortunately, today is expected to be the hottest of the three days.
Tucson's high temperatures tied a record yesterday and could break some records today.
Temperatures are expected to drop later in the week.
Remember to stay hydrated and drink lots of water. It's suggested to stay indoors when you can.
High: 111
Low: 83
