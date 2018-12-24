Tucson probably won't get a white Christmas, but we might get a holiday of possible rain and mountain snow.
Temperatures will also start to decrease the night of Christmas and into Wednesday. The remainder of the week is expected to see temperatures in the 50s.
But as for today, the Old Pueblo can expect another day with high temperatures in the 70s. Enjoy the warmer weather while it lasts!
High: 74
Low: 48
Currently
Clear, 35.9
Wind 0 MPH ENE, 81% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
8 am: Clear, 41.7
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
60% humidity, UV index 0
9 am: Clear, 47.6
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
51% humidity, UV index 1
10 am: Clear, 55.3
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 2
11 am: Clear, 63.7
Wind 2 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 3
12 pm: Clear, 68.2
Wind 2 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 3
1 pm: Clear, 71.4
Wind 2 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 3
2 pm: Clear, 72.7
Wind 3 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 2
3 pm: Clear, 72.6
Wind 3 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 1
4 pm: Clear, 71.8
Wind 5 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
20% humidity, UV index 0
5 pm: Clear, 69.3
Wind 5 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 0
6 pm: Clear, 63.6
Wind 4 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Clear, 59.9
Wind 3 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Clear, 57.2
Wind 3 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 0
9 pm: Clear, 54.8
Wind 4 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 0
10 pm: Clear, 52.8
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 0
11 pm: Clear, 51.1
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 0
Tuesday
12 am: Clear, 50.3
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 0
1 am: Clear, 50.1
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 0
2 am: Clear, 50.0
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 0
3 am: Clear, 49.2
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 0
4 am: Clear, 49.3
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 0
5 am: Clear, 49.4
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 0
6 am: Clear, 49.6
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 0
7 am: Clear, 48.7
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 0
8 am: Clear, 48.7
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 0
9 am: Clear, 52.8
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 1
10 am: Clear, 57.5
Wind 7 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 2
11 am: Clear, 61.8
Wind 7 MPH S, 2% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 3
12 pm: Clear, 66.1
Wind 11 MPH SSW, 2% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 3
1 pm: Clear, 68.1
Wind 15 MPH SW, 2% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 3
2 pm: Clear, 67.9
Wind 16 MPH SW, 11% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 2
3 pm: Chance of Rain, 65.5
Wind 16 MPH SW, 44% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 1
4 pm: Chance of Rain, 62.0
Wind 16 MPH WSW, 56% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 0
5 pm: Chance of Rain, 59.1
Wind 13 MPH WSW, 51% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 0
6 pm: Chance of Rain, 53.8
Wind 9 MPH WSW, 49% chance precip.
61% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Rain, 51.7
Wind 8 MPH WSW, 66% chance precip.
70% humidity, UV index 0