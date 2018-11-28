Enjoy today's warm temperatures, people. It'll probably be the last chance to ditch those sweaters for the next week or two.
A cold front is set to roll in tomorrow afternoon, bringing with it some light rain in valley locations and snow in the mountains, which could mean a few inches of snow on Mount Lemmon.
High: 78
Low: 50
Currently
|
Clear, 40.9
Wind 0 MPH South, 63% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
8 am: Partly Cloudy, 46.4
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Clear, 53.4
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 1
|
10 am: Clear, 60.4
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 2
|
11 am: Clear, 67.3
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 3
|
12 pm: Clear, 71.8
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
18% humidity, UV index 4
|
1 pm: Clear, 75.2
Wind 3 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
16% humidity, UV index 3
|
2 pm: Clear, 76.3
Wind 3 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
14% humidity, UV index 3
|
3 pm: Clear, 76.4
Wind 5 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
14% humidity, UV index 1
|
4 pm: Clear, 76.3
Wind 7 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
14% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 pm: Clear, 73.9
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
15% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Clear, 68.2
Wind 4 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
20% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Clear, 64.2
Wind 3 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Clear, 60.3
Wind 4 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Clear, 57.8
Wind 4 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Clear, 56.0
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Clear, 54.1
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
34% humidity, UV index 0
Thursday
|
12 am: Clear, 52.8
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Clear, 52.1
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Clear, 51.7
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Clear, 51.5
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Clear, 51.2
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Clear, 51.4
Wind 7 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Clear, 50.9
Wind 7 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Clear, 50.4
Wind 7 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Clear, 51.9
Wind 7 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Clear, 57.4
Wind 7 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
34% humidity, UV index 1
|
10 am: Clear, 63.2
Wind 7 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 2
|
11 am: Clear, 67.5
Wind 7 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 3
|
12 pm: Clear, 72.6
Wind 9 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 4
|
1 pm: Clear, 75.1
Wind 11 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
16% humidity, UV index 3
|
2 pm: Clear, 75.9
Wind 12 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
15% humidity, UV index 3
|
3 pm: Clear, 75.7
Wind 12 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
16% humidity, UV index 1
|
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 74.4
Wind 13 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
17% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 71.8
Wind 11 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 67.4
Wind 8 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 64.7
Wind 8 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 0