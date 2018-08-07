Just when we thought it was over, an excessive heat warning has been extended into today for the Tucson area.
An excessive heat warning is put in effect when temperatures are expected to hit at least 105 degrees for a 2-hour period. Children, elders, and people with certain medical conditions should take extra precautions, but everyone should stay hydrated and limit outdoor activity.
Despite the heat, there is a chance of thunderstorms beginning later this afternoon.
High: 105
Low: 79
Currently
Mostly Cloudy, 89.4
Wind 0 MPH NNE, 40% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
8 am: Clear, 85.9
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 2
9 am: Clear, 89.8
Wind 3 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 4
10 am: Clear, 93.6
Wind 4 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 7
11 am: Clear, 97.6
Wind 5 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 9
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 100.2
Wind 6 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 11
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 102.4
Wind 6 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 11
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 103.3
Wind 7 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 9
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 104.4
Wind 7 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 7
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 102.6
Wind 9 MPH N, 15% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 4
5 pm: Chance of a Thunderstorm, 100.6
Wind 7 MPH NW, 36% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 2
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 99.0
Wind 9 MPH WSW, 15% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Chance of a Thunderstorm, 94.3
Wind 9 MPH NNW, 47% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Chance of a Thunderstorm, 89.2
Wind 10 MPH SSW, 52% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 0
9 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 87.3
Wind 12 MPH S, 23% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 0
10 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 85.7
Wind 12 MPH S, 16% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 0
11 pm: Partly Cloudy, 84.5
Wind 10 MPH SSE, 23% chance precip.
49% humidity, UV index 0
Wednesday
12 am: Mostly Cloudy, 83.6
Wind 8 MPH S, 24% chance precip.
51% humidity, UV index 0
1 am: Partly Cloudy, 83.4
Wind 9 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 0
2 am: Partly Cloudy, 82.6
Wind 9 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
56% humidity, UV index 0
3 am: Partly Cloudy, 82.4
Wind 8 MPH SSE, 1% chance precip.
57% humidity, UV index 0
4 am: Partly Cloudy, 81.5
Wind 7 MPH SSE, 1% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 0
5 am: Partly Cloudy, 80.8
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 2% chance precip.
60% humidity, UV index 0
6 am: Partly Cloudy, 79.4
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 1% chance precip.
64% humidity, UV index 0
7 am: Partly Cloudy, 80.0
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 1% chance precip.
64% humidity, UV index 0
8 am: Partly Cloudy, 81.8
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
60% humidity, UV index 2
9 am: Partly Cloudy, 85.0
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
53% humidity, UV index 4
10 am: Mostly Cloudy, 88.3
Wind 4 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 6
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 91.6
Wind 5 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 8
12 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 94.0
Wind 6 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 10
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 96.1
Wind 7 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 10
2 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 97.1
Wind 7 MPH NW, 19% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 8
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 98.1
Wind 8 MPH NW, 19% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 6
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 98.1
Wind 9 MPH NW, 19% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 4
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 97.1
Wind 9 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 2
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 93.6
Wind 10 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 92.6
Wind 10 MPH NNW, 15% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 0