The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Tucson from 10 a.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday as isolated storms visit other areas in the region.

The service says an excessive heat warning is issued "within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions." Typically, the warning is in place when temperatures are expected to be 105 degrees or higher for at least two days and when nighttime air temperatures are not expected to be below 75 degrees.

The warning has also been issued for areas west of Tucson.

An increase in thunderstorm activity is expected Wednesday, but we'll first have to get through temperatures approaching 110 degrees.

High: 107

Low: 82

