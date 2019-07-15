The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Tucson from 10 a.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday as isolated storms visit other areas in the region.
The service says an excessive heat warning is issued "within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions." Typically, the warning is in place when temperatures are expected to be 105 degrees or higher for at least two days and when nighttime air temperatures are not expected to be below 75 degrees.
The warning has also been issued for areas west of Tucson.
Excessive Heat Warning in effect from 10 am MST today thru 8 pm MST Tuesday for areas shaded in magenta on map. Mainly from Tucson and areas west/northwest, as well as in the Gila River Valley near Safford. Practice Heat Safety and make sure everyone is out of the vehicle. #azwx pic.twitter.com/b5CkioTly8— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) July 15, 2019
An increase in thunderstorm activity is expected Wednesday, but we'll first have to get through temperatures approaching 110 degrees.
High: 107
Low: 82