An excessive heat warning is in place today and has been extended until Wednesday.
The National Weather Service predicts that southeast Arizona will reach record or near-record high temperatures while the excessive heat warning is in place.
An excessive heat warning is put in place when temperatures are expected to reach 105 degrees or more for at least a 2-hour period.
Remember that elderly, infants, and people with certain medical conditions should be extra careful in the heat, but it's important for everyone to stay safe and hydrated.
With the hot temperatures, you might start to miss the beloved monsoon season. The weather service also says there could be a slight chance of thunderstorms today, though primarily near the mountains.
High: 109
Low: 83
