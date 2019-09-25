Wednesday will be the third day in row storms have made their way to the Tucson area, according to the National Weather Service.
The expected scattered showers have prompted a Flash Flood Watch in the region until 5 a.m. Thursday.
At 7:50 am MST, scattered showers were developing across SE AZ. Movement was NNW at 15 mph. Only light rainfall amounts at this time - less than 0.10". However, heavier showers and thunderstorms are expected today and a Flash Flood Watch is in effect til 5 am Thursday. #azwx pic.twitter.com/Yh9MxoBHPT— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) September 25, 2019
Tucsonans can expect drier conditions by Friday and into the weekend.
High: 81
Low: 66