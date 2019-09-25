The Pantano River runs across Harrison after a day of rains from the remnants of Tropical Storm Lorena, Tucson, Sept. 24, 2019.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Wednesday will be the third day in row storms have made their way to the Tucson area, according to the National Weather Service.

The expected scattered showers have prompted a Flash Flood Watch in the region until 5 a.m. Thursday. 

Tucsonans can expect drier conditions by Friday and into the weekend.

High: 81

Low: 66

