Tucson received so much rain overnight that a number of roads are closed and a flood warning is in place.

A flood warning is in effect this morning for eastern Pima County until 11 a.m. Washes are running strong, especially in northeast and southeast Tucson.

Also, early this morning, fire crews rescued a man after his car became stuck in an active wash.

As well, Mount Lemmon was closed at the base of the mountain early this morning, but has since reopened, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. Weather officials say Mount Lemmon could get as much as 7 inches of rain. For updates on Pima County road conditions, call 520-547-7510.

According to PCSD at 8 a.m. Friday, other road closures include Overton Road at the Canada del Oro Wash and Agua Caliente Wash crossings at Soldier Trail, Limberlost and Fort Lowell. 

Synder Road east of Homestead Avenue is also closed, in addition to Old Spanish Trail at Rincon Creek and Tanque Verde Crossings at Wentworth Road and Tanque Verde Loop Road. 

The Tucson Department of Transportation says Harrison Road is currently closed at the Pantano Wash. Camino de la Tierra is closed at the Rillito. 

Flash flood safety tips:

