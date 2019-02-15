Tucson received so much rain overnight that a number of roads are closed and a flood warning is in place.
A flood warning is in effect this morning for eastern Pima County until 11 a.m. Washes are running strong, especially in northeast and southeast Tucson.
Also, early this morning, fire crews rescued a man after his car became stuck in an active wash.
a Flood Warning for Urban Areas and Small Streams Remains in Effect until 1100 AM MST Friday for Eastern Pima County. https://t.co/aw6C4VnhLv #azwx pic.twitter.com/QkMR89enMl— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) February 15, 2019
As well, Mount Lemmon was closed at the base of the mountain early this morning, but has since reopened, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. Weather officials say Mount Lemmon could get as much as 7 inches of rain. For updates on Pima County road conditions, call 520-547-7510.
According to PCSD at 8 a.m. Friday, other road closures include Overton Road at the Canada del Oro Wash and Agua Caliente Wash crossings at Soldier Trail, Limberlost and Fort Lowell.
Synder Road east of Homestead Avenue is also closed, in addition to Old Spanish Trail at Rincon Creek and Tanque Verde Crossings at Wentworth Road and Tanque Verde Loop Road.
The Tucson Department of Transportation says Harrison Road is currently closed at the Pantano Wash. Camino de la Tierra is closed at the Rillito.
Flash flood safety tips:
Check the forecast
Before you head out, check the weather forecast for expected storm activity. Floods can be caused by rainfall miles away.
Avoid afternoon hikes
If you go hiking, only hike in the morning. Storms usually occur in the afternoons and evenings.
Don't risk it
If you see dark clouds or lightning, or if you hear thunder, pack up and go home. Flooding happens suddenly and without warning, the Pima County Sheriff's Department warned.
Avoid areas prone to flooding
Stream beads, narrow canyons and washes are all subject to flooding. Also, if you see an area with flash flood warning signs posted, be extra cautious.
Avoid flowing water
Do not cross any flowing water or flooded trails, in your car or on foot. If there's flowing water, find another route.
Move to higher ground
If you see or hear a flood coming, don't try to outrun it. Search and move to higher ground as quickly as you can.