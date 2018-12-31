Hopefully you aren't tired of the cold weather yet, Tucson.
A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect beginning at 2 p.m. today and is expected to last until 5 p.m. tomorrow for areas near Tucson. A Winter Weather Advisory will also be put in place, beginning at 5 p.m. today until 5 p.m. tomorrow, also for areas near Tucson.
A Winter Storm Warning is issued when a "significant combination of hazardous winter weather is occurring or imminent," the National Weather Service says.
A Winter Weather Advisory is put in place for any amount of freezing rain, or when 2 to 4 inches of snow are expected to "cause a significant inconvenience, but not serious enough to warrant a warning," the service says.
And if that's not enough, a Hard Freeze Warning will be in effect late New Year's Day into Wednesday morning for areas including Tucson.
Temperatures are expected to be below 28 degrees Tuesday night, so make sure you grab a fluffy jacket! And of course, mountain snow is expected.
Today's high: 57
Today's low: 35
Currently
|
Clear, 46.3
Wind 3 MPH NW, 43% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
10 am: Partly Cloudy, 47.9
Wind 8 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 2
|
11 am: Mostly Cloudy, 51.0
Wind 10 MPH S, 15% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 2
|
12 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 53.7
Wind 14 MPH SSW, 15% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 2
|
1 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 54.6
Wind 14 MPH SSW, 15% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 3
|
2 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 55.8
Wind 14 MPH SSW, 15% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 2
|
3 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 55.8
Wind 15 MPH SW, 15% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 1
|
4 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 54.8
Wind 14 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 53.5
Wind 15 MPH SW, 1% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Overcast, 51.0
Wind 12 MPH SW, 7% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 49.9
Wind 13 MPH SSW, 21% chance precip.
58% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Chance of Rain, 49.0
Wind 12 MPH SSW, 57% chance precip.
62% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Rain, 47.7
Wind 11 MPH SSW, 81% chance precip.
68% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Rain, 46.4
Wind 8 MPH SW, 88% chance precip.
73% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Rain, 43.3
Wind 9 MPH W, 99% chance precip.
77% humidity, UV index 0
Tuesday
|
12 am: Rain, 42.4
Wind 9 MPH W, 99% chance precip.
80% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Rain, 42.1
Wind 8 MPH WNW, 91% chance precip.
81% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Rain, 41.2
Wind 7 MPH WNW, 96% chance precip.
81% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Rain, 40.3
Wind 6 MPH WNW, 95% chance precip.
82% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Rain, 39.3
Wind 5 MPH WNW, 84% chance precip.
85% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Chance of Rain, 38.4
Wind 4 MPH W, 70% chance precip.
87% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Chance of Rain, 37.6
Wind 3 MPH SSW, 59% chance precip.
89% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Chance of Rain, 36.5
Wind 4 MPH S, 40% chance precip.
93% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Overcast, 35.6
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 13% chance precip.
96% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Overcast, 37.0
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 11% chance precip.
94% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 am: Mostly Cloudy, 39.7
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 8% chance precip.
87% humidity, UV index 1
|
11 am: Mostly Cloudy, 41.7
Wind 2 MPH W, 2% chance precip.
79% humidity, UV index 2
|
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 43.7
Wind 3 MPH W, 6% chance precip.
69% humidity, UV index 3
|
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 45.7
Wind 5 MPH NW, 5% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 3
|
2 pm: Clear, 46.9
Wind 6 MPH NW, 2% chance precip.
51% humidity, UV index 2
|
3 pm: Clear, 46.9
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 1
|
4 pm: Clear, 46.9
Wind 7 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 pm: Clear, 45.5
Wind 8 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Clear, 41.3
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
58% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Clear, 39.1
Wind 5 MPH NNW, 6% chance precip.
65% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Clear, 37.3
Wind 5 MPH NW, 14% chance precip.
70% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Clear, 35.1
Wind 5 MPH NW, 12% chance precip.
76% humidity, UV index 0