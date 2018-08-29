Tucson will more than likely experience another day of high temperatures and no thunderstorms today.
However, there is a slight chance of storms tonight south of Tucson.
Storm chances in Tucson are expected to increase this weekend. Fingers crossed that we get some rain!
And just a fun fact: The National Weather Service reports that today's low temperature was recorded at 73 degrees. On Aug. 29, 1917, the low was 58 degrees — which was the last time a 50-degree temperature was recorded in August.
High: 102
Low: 77
Currently
|
Clear, 72.7
Wind 0 MPH WNW, 61% humidity
UV index 0.0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
6 am: Clear, 73.6
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Clear, 76.3
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
49% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Partly Cloudy, 80.5
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 1
|
9 am: Partly Cloudy, 85.6
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
34% humidity, UV index 3
|
10 am: Partly Cloudy, 89.7
Wind 2 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 6
|
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 93.2
Wind 2 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 8
|
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 95.8
Wind 4 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
18% humidity, UV index 10
|
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 98.5
Wind 5 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
16% humidity, UV index 10
|
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 99.7
Wind 5 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
16% humidity, UV index 8
|
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 100.6
Wind 6 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
15% humidity, UV index 6
|
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 100.8
Wind 8 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
15% humidity, UV index 3
|
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 99.8
Wind 8 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
16% humidity, UV index 1
|
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 98.4
Wind 9 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
17% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 95.4
Wind 9 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Partly Cloudy, 92.3
Wind 8 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Partly Cloudy, 90.1
Wind 6 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Partly Cloudy, 88.2
Wind 5 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Partly Cloudy, 86.5
Wind 5 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 0
Thursday
|
12 am: Partly Cloudy, 84.7
Wind 5 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
34% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Partly Cloudy, 83.6
Wind 5 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Partly Cloudy, 81.8
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Partly Cloudy, 80.4
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Partly Cloudy, 79.2
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Partly Cloudy, 78.4
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Partly Cloudy, 77.3
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Partly Cloudy, 78.4
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Partly Cloudy, 81.5
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 1
|
9 am: Partly Cloudy, 85.1
Wind 3 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 3
|
10 am: Partly Cloudy, 88.5
Wind 2 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
34% humidity, UV index 6
|
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 91.4
Wind 3 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 8
|
12 pm: Clear, 94.1
Wind 5 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 10
|
1 pm: Clear, 96.9
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 10
|
2 pm: Clear, 98.7
Wind 7 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
20% humidity, UV index 8
|
3 pm: Clear, 100.1
Wind 8 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
20% humidity, UV index 5
|
4 pm: Clear, 100.1
Wind 10 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
20% humidity, UV index 3
|
5 pm: Clear, 98.7
Wind 10 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
20% humidity, UV index 1