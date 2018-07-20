Scattered thunderstorms are expected to hit southeast Arizona today.
Pima County isn't expected to get any rain until the early evening, though the chances are still slim.
However, if Tucson does get some monsoon love, the National Weather Service says the scattered storms have the potential to be strong, with heavy winds and medium-size hail.
Oh, and expected temperatures are back in the hundreds again.
High: 101
Low: 79
Currently
|
Clear, 82
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 61% humidity
UV index 1, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
8 am: Clear, 83.4
Wind 4 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
57% humidity, UV index 2
|
9 am: Clear, 86.8
Wind 3 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
51% humidity, UV index 4
|
10 am: Clear, 90.1
Wind 4 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 7
|
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 94.3
Wind 4 MPH NW, 1% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 9
|
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 96.6
Wind 6 MPH NW, 2% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 11
|
1 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 98.2
Wind 7 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 9
|
2 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 99.6
Wind 8 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 8
|
3 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 99.2
Wind 8 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 4
|
4 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 97.8
Wind 8 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 3
|
5 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 93.0
Wind 10 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 2
|
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 92.7
Wind 8 MPH WSW, 15% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 1
|
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 91.5
Wind 10 MPH NE, 24% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Partly Cloudy, 88.8
Wind 10 MPH S, 24% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 86.9
Wind 8 MPH S, 15% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 85.3
Wind 9 MPH SSE, 21% chance precip.
51% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Partly Cloudy, 84.9
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 0
Saturday
|
12 am: Mostly Cloudy, 84.2
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 21% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Chance of a Thunderstorm, 83.4
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 35% chance precip.
56% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Chance of a Thunderstorm, 82.2
Wind 8 MPH S, 35% chance precip.
61% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Mostly Cloudy, 80.9
Wind 7 MPH S, 20% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Mostly Cloudy, 80.1
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 13% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Mostly Cloudy, 80.0
Wind 7 MPH SE, 8% chance precip.
64% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Partly Cloudy, 79.6
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 5% chance precip.
65% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Partly Cloudy, 80.6
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 5% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 1
|
8 am: Partly Cloudy, 83.4
Wind 3 MPH S, 5% chance precip.
57% humidity, UV index 2
|
9 am: Clear, 87.3
Wind 4 MPH W, 4% chance precip.
49% humidity, UV index 4
|
10 am: Clear, 91.4
Wind 5 MPH WNW, 5% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 7
|
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 94.1
Wind 7 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 9
|
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 95.9
Wind 8 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 11
|
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 97.9
Wind 9 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 11
|
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 98.8
Wind 9 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 9
|
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 98.5
Wind 9 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 7
|
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 96.5
Wind 11 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 4
|
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 95.9
Wind 11 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 2
|
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 95.3
Wind 9 MPH WSW, 15% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 1
|
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 91.4
Wind 9 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 0