The National Weather Service in Tucson issued a flood warning for small streams in eastern Pima County, mainly Sabino Canyon area, until 11:45 a.m.
The National Weather Service in Tucson has Issued a Flood Warning for Small Streams in Eastern Pima County in Southeastern Arizona. https://t.co/FnBj2U7xs9 #azwx pic.twitter.com/GP4cEEA7Lf— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) February 4, 2019
The chance for scattered showers continues today into tomorrow, followed by another storm system.
The storm expected to move in on Tuesday night through Wednesday will bring colder weather and lower elevation snow.
The temperature in Tucson could reach freezing levels by Thursday and Friday morning.
Weather officials advise people to watch out for slippery roads and elevated water flows in washes and streams exiting the Catalina Mountains.
