Want to beat the weather experts at their own game?

Researchers at the University of Arizona are about to launch their third annual Southwest Monsoon Fantasy Forecasts game, which awards cash prizes for the most accurate predictions of the region’s rainy season.

“We’re running it back again,” said Zack Guido, one of the game’s organizers and an assistant research professor at the UA’s Arizona Institute for Resilience.

Participants can register for the free online contest starting Thursday, June 15, the first official day of monsoon season.

Guido said the user interface and scoring system have been improved, but the basic rules remain the same: Before the start of each monsoon month, contestants will go online to guess how much rain will fall in each of the five major U.S. cities in the path of the weather phenomenon: Tucson, Phoenix, Flagstaff, Albuquerque and El Paso.

The top prize will go to whoever makes the most accurate predictions for July, August and September.

The competition is open to anyone. Participants just have to log in to the contest website at monsoonfantasy.arizona.edu and complete a short questionnaire about their monsoon experience before making their predictions.

Researchers launched the game in 2021 to promote climate awareness and study the forecasting skills of the general public.

