A bolt hits in the Santa Rita Mountains southeast of Tucson as monsoon storms surround the valley on August 7, 2018.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

If you enjoyed the monsoon weather Friday, there could be more for the Tucson area heading into Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service in Tucson gave a 30 percent chance for storms to arrive in their most recent weather model.

This comes after Friday's rain where parts of the city received brief but heavy rainfall in the evening.

Although rain and thunderstorms are expected, officials believe it wont have the same coverage like Friday's storms.

Storms are expected to move across southeast Arizona through Sunday. A 20 percent chance for rain is expected tomorrow morning and a 40 percent chance by nighttime.

Also, don't forget the heat. Today's high is expected to reach 97 degrees, while Sunday's will likely reach 100 degrees.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1