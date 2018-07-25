We've reached the final stretch — the 3-day excessive heat warning is expected to end at 8 p.m. tonight.
Yesterday, we beat a record when we hit 112 degrees. The last record for the specific date was set in 1987 when Tucson hit 109. Yesterday's temperature was also the hottest July temperature since 1995 and the fourth-hottest July day on record, the National Weather Service says.
Of course, expect more heat and potentially more record-breaking today.
Always remember to stay hydrated and indoors when you can, especially during the excessive heat warning.
High: 110
Low: 83
Currently
|
Clear, 92.3
Wind 2 MPH ESE, 35% humidity
UV index 1, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
8 am: Clear, 90.0
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 2
|
9 am: Clear, 95.0
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 4
|
10 am: Clear, 98.5
Wind 5 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 7
|
11 am: Clear, 102.2
Wind 4 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
20% humidity, UV index 9
|
12 pm: Clear, 104.1
Wind 6 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
18% humidity, UV index 11
|
1 pm: Clear, 106.7
Wind 7 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
16% humidity, UV index 11
|
2 pm: Clear, 107.5
Wind 7 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
15% humidity, UV index 9
|
3 pm: Clear, 108.3
Wind 8 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
15% humidity, UV index 7
|
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 106.9
Wind 10 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
15% humidity, UV index 4
|
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 106.7
Wind 9 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
15% humidity, UV index 2
|
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 104.3
Wind 11 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
18% humidity, UV index 1
|
7 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 101.8
Wind 12 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
20% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Partly Cloudy, 98.4
Wind 13 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 96.2
Wind 10 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Partly Cloudy, 94.7
Wind 7 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Partly Cloudy, 93.2
Wind 7 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 0
Thursday
|
12 am: Partly Cloudy, 90.8
Wind 7 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
34% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Partly Cloudy, 89.6
Wind 8 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Mostly Cloudy, 88.1
Wind 8 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Mostly Cloudy, 86.9
Wind 7 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Mostly Cloudy, 85.7
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Mostly Cloudy, 84.6
Wind 7 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Mostly Cloudy, 83.7
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Partly Cloudy, 84.9
Wind 5 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Partly Cloudy, 86.9
Wind 5 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 2
|
9 am: Partly Cloudy, 90.7
Wind 5 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 4
|
10 am: Partly Cloudy, 94.5
Wind 6 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
34% humidity, UV index 7
|
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 97.8
Wind 7 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 9
|
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 100.0
Wind 8 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 11
|
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 102.0
Wind 10 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 10
|
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 103.1
Wind 11 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 9
|
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 103.6
Wind 11 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 7
|
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 104.1
Wind 13 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 4
|
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 104.0
Wind 14 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 2
|
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 103.0
Wind 14 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 1
|
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 100.2
Wind 13 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 0