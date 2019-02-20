A winter storm is on the way, Tucson, and it's bringing some more mountain snow!
Weather officials say the storm could bring 3 feet of snow on Thursday and Friday to southeastern Arizona mountains. Mount Lemmon could see 20 to 40 inches of snow. The road up the mountain is currently open, but officials suggest using caution.
A winter storm warning is in effect from 5 a.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday for areas above 5,000 feet. Above 7,000 feet, there could be blizzard-like conditions.
High: 57
Low: 41
