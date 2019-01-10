Some clouds may persist over Tucson today, but the rain has mostly moved on.
A weather disturbance moving through Southeast Arizona will bring some scattered showers east of Tucson, closer to the New Mexico border.
High: 69
Low: 41
Currently
Rain, 53.2
Wind 1 MPH North, 70% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
Precip. last hour 0.01 in, today 0.01 in
No lightning strikes today
Today
8 am: Overcast, 52.1
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
64% humidity, UV index 0
9 am: Overcast, 54.2
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
64% humidity, UV index 0
10 am: Overcast, 57.0
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
62% humidity, UV index 1
11 am: Overcast, 60.9
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
53% humidity, UV index 1
12 pm: Overcast, 63.7
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 1
1 pm: Overcast, 66.0
Wind 3 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 2
2 pm: Overcast, 67.3
Wind 4 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 2
3 pm: Overcast, 67.4
Wind 5 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 1
4 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 66.5
Wind 6 MPH WNW, 1% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 0
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 64.2
Wind 6 MPH NW, 1% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 0
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 59.6
Wind 5 MPH NW, 1% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Clear, 56.9
Wind 5 MPH NW, 2% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Clear, 55.2
Wind 3 MPH NW, 2% chance precip.
64% humidity, UV index 0
9 pm: Clear, 52.7
Wind 3 MPH WNW, 2% chance precip.
70% humidity, UV index 0
10 pm: Clear, 50.6
Wind 2 MPH SSW, 2% chance precip.
78% humidity, UV index 0
11 pm: Clear, 48.9
Wind 3 MPH S, 3% chance precip.
83% humidity, UV index 0
Friday
12 am: Clear, 48.0
Wind 2 MPH SSE, 4% chance precip.
86% humidity, UV index 0
1 am: Clear, 46.9
Wind 3 MPH SE, 4% chance precip.
89% humidity, UV index 0
2 am: Clear, 46.0
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 5% chance precip.
90% humidity, UV index 0
3 am: Clear, 45.1
Wind 3 MPH SE, 6% chance precip.
90% humidity, UV index 0
4 am: Clear, 44.2
Wind 3 MPH SE, 5% chance precip.
92% humidity, UV index 0
5 am: Clear, 43.2
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 6% chance precip.
93% humidity, UV index 0
6 am: Clear, 42.5
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 5% chance precip.
95% humidity, UV index 0
7 am: Clear, 42.0
Wind 3 MPH SE, 5% chance precip.
95% humidity, UV index 0
8 am: Clear, 41.8
Wind 3 MPH SE, 5% chance precip.
95% humidity, UV index 0
9 am: Clear, 45.6
Wind 4 MPH SE, 3% chance precip.
89% humidity, UV index 1
10 am: Clear, 51.1
Wind 4 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
77% humidity, UV index 2
11 am: Clear, 55.4
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 1% chance precip.
65% humidity, UV index 3
12 pm: Clear, 58.6
Wind 2 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
57% humidity, UV index 3
1 pm: Clear, 61.7
Wind 2 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 3
2 pm: Clear, 63.1
Wind 3 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 3
3 pm: Clear, 64.0
Wind 4 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 2
4 pm: Clear, 63.6
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 1
5 pm: Clear, 62.0
Wind 6 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 0
6 pm: Clear, 57.7
Wind 4 MPH NNW, 1% chance precip.
49% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Clear, 54.3
Wind 3 MPH NNW, 1% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 0