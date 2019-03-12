It's a wet day across southeastern Arizona!
The rain should continue into tomorrow, with some thunder and lightening as well. Watch out for flooding at low elevations.
More snow will fall in the mountains, making travel difficult above 6,500 feet. The road to Mount Lemmon is open Tuesday morning, but tire chains or four-wheel drive are recommended.
The stormy weather should taper of Wednesday evening, leading to dry weather by Thursday.
High: 59
Low: 48
