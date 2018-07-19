Most rainfall in southeast Arizona will hit east and south of Tucson today.
Storms east of Tucson could potentially be strong and windy with hail, while storms south of Tucson could produce heavy rainfall, the National Weather Service reports.
But chances of thunderstorms in Tucson aren't too high today, currently predicted at no more than 30 percent for this afternoon.
High: 99
Low: 78
Currently
|
Clear, 85.7
Wind 0 MPH ESE, 65% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
8 am: Clear, 82.1
Wind 3 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
68% humidity, UV index 2
|
9 am: Clear, 84.8
Wind 4 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
62% humidity, UV index 4
|
10 am: Clear, 88.1
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 7
|
11 am: Clear, 91.0
Wind 6 MPH NW, 2% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 9
|
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 93.1
Wind 8 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 11
|
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 95.3
Wind 10 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 11
|
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 97.0
Wind 10 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 9
|
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 97.9
Wind 10 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 7
|
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 96.7
Wind 10 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 4
|
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 96.1
Wind 10 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
34% humidity, UV index 2
|
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 94.1
Wind 8 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 1
|
7 pm: Clear, 92.9
Wind 9 MPH WNW, 6% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Partly Cloudy, 90.3
Wind 9 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Partly Cloudy, 88.2
Wind 9 MPH W, 24% chance precip.
49% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Partly Cloudy, 86.7
Wind 7 MPH W, 24% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Partly Cloudy, 85.3
Wind 6 MPH WSW, 15% chance precip.
57% humidity, UV index 0
Friday
|
12 am: Partly Cloudy, 84.1
Wind 6 MPH SW, 15% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Partly Cloudy, 83.2
Wind 5 MPH S, 15% chance precip.
60% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Partly Cloudy, 82.4
Wind 5 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
62% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Partly Cloudy, 81.4
Wind 4 MPH SW, 1% chance precip.
64% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Partly Cloudy, 80.6
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 1% chance precip.
64% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Partly Cloudy, 80.4
Wind 5 MPH WSW, 1% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Partly Cloudy, 79.6
Wind 4 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
64% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Partly Cloudy, 81.5
Wind 4 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
60% humidity, UV index 1
|
8 am: Clear, 84.2
Wind 3 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 2
|
9 am: Clear, 88.1
Wind 4 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 4
|
10 am: Clear, 91.6
Wind 5 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 7
|
11 am: Clear, 94.3
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 9
|
12 pm: Clear, 96.2
Wind 7 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 11
|
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 98.2
Wind 8 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 10
|
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 99.5
Wind 9 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 9
|
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 99.7
Wind 8 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 6
|
4 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 99.4
Wind 8 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 3
|
5 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 98.6
Wind 9 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 2
|
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 96.6
Wind 9 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 1
|
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 92.0
Wind 10 MPH WNW, 1% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 0