Globemallow

Globemallow and other wildflowers are in brilliant spring bloom in lower reaches of the Catalina Mountains in early April.

 Doug Kreutz/Arizona Daily Star

Today will be a little cooler than the beginning of the week with temperatures in the 70s.

This afternoon we'll see the winds pick up, especially east of Tucson.

High: 79

Low: 51

