Well Tucson, the 3-day excessive heat warning has come to an end.
The National Weather Service reports that Tucson tied and broke many records, including one set Tuesday when Tucson hit 112 degrees. The previous record for the date was set in 1987 with 109 degrees.
While temperatures will be lower today and we might not break any records, it's still going to be hot. Tucson fire officials responded to six heat-related calls on Tuesday and another eight on Wednesday, so always remember to take safety precautions when going outdoors.
Hopefully we'll see some rain today, but more thunderstorms — and slightly lower temperatures — are expected over the weekend.
High: 106
Low: 82
Currently
|
Partly Cloudy, 85.1
Wind 0 MPH East, 50% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
8 am: Partly Cloudy, 86.7
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 2
|
9 am: Partly Cloudy, 88.7
Wind 2 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 4
|
10 am: Partly Cloudy, 91.6
Wind 3 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
34% humidity, UV index 7
|
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 95.9
Wind 6 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 9
|
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 98.7
Wind 8 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 10
|
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 101.5
Wind 9 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 10
|
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 103.3
Wind 10 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
20% humidity, UV index 9
|
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 104.6
Wind 11 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 7
|
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 104.5
Wind 12 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 4
|
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 104.2
Wind 13 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 2
|
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 103.0
Wind 14 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 1
|
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 101.1
Wind 13 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Partly Cloudy, 98.1
Wind 11 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Partly Cloudy, 95.3
Wind 10 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Partly Cloudy, 93.4
Wind 8 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Partly Cloudy, 90.9
Wind 6 MPH SSW, 15% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 0
Friday
|
12 am: Mostly Cloudy, 89.5
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 15% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Mostly Cloudy, 88.6
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 15% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Mostly Cloudy, 87.0
Wind 6 MPH SE, 15% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Mostly Cloudy, 85.9
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Partly Cloudy, 84.6
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Partly Cloudy, 83.5
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Partly Cloudy, 83.4
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Partly Cloudy, 84.7
Wind 7 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 1
|
8 am: Partly Cloudy, 87.7
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 2
|
9 am: Partly Cloudy, 91.6
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 4
|
10 am: Partly Cloudy, 95.0
Wind 4 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 7
|
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 97.6
Wind 3 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 9
|
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 99.5
Wind 4 MPH N, 15% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 10
|
1 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 101.0
Wind 6 MPH N, 15% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 10
|
2 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 101.2
Wind 6 MPH N, 15% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 9
|
3 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 100.7
Wind 7 MPH N, 15% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 5
|
4 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 101.4
Wind 8 MPH N, 15% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 3
|
5 pm: Overcast, 100.3
Wind 8 MPH NNW, 15% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 1
|
6 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 95.4
Wind 8 MPH ENE, 22% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Chance of a Thunderstorm, 89.2
Wind 7 MPH ESE, 39% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 0