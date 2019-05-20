You heard right, Tucson. It is snowing in the mountains.
It may not be enough for a snow angel, but above 8,500 to 9,000 feet, snow will continue on and off throughout the day.
Snow?!?! You read that correctly. Snow showers will continue off and on throughout the day for elevations above 8500-9000ft! This image is from Mount. Lemmon. #azwx #snow pic.twitter.com/EyVKYL1JnL— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) May 20, 2019
For those of us not rushing up the mountain, there are rains moving across the region this morning and afternoon along with gusty winds.
High: 68
Low: 49