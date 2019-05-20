Ocotillo and Catalinas

An ocotillo bloom with the Catalina Mountains in the background. — Credit: Doug Kreutz/Arizona Daily Star

 Doug Kreutz/Arizona Daily Star

You heard right, Tucson. It is snowing in the mountains.

It may not be enough for a snow angel, but above 8,500 to 9,000 feet, snow will continue on and off throughout the day.

For those of us not rushing up the mountain, there are rains moving across the region this morning and afternoon along with gusty winds.

High: 68

Low: 49

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles