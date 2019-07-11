Tucson reached 109 degrees yesterday — tying the record high for the date with July 10, 1979.
It was also the hottest day of 2019, tied with June 29, according to the National Weather Service.
And if you're looking forward to thunderstorms, good news: The service says storm chances should increase by tomorrow. There's also a chance of storms later this afternoon and evening.
Fun fact: The service says that Tucson's two wettest monsoons on record actually started off as dry as this year has.
High: 106
Low: 81